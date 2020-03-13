JAL tentatively delays Bangalore launch to July 2020

JAL today (13MAR20) announced the delay of service launch for Tokyo Narita – Bangalore route. As of 0930GMT 13MAR20, the airline has closed reservation for travel between 29MAR20 and 30JUN20. The oneWorld carrier plans to operate this route with Boeing 787-8, 1 daily.



JL753 NRT1825 – 0015+1BLR 788 D

JL754 BLR0245 – 1455NRT 788 D



Reservation for flights on/after 01JUL20, however this may see further changes.