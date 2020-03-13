Singapore Airlines March - May 2020 European Routes cancellation as of 13MAR20

Singapore Airlines on Friday (13MAR20) announced cancellations on various routes to Europe, due to recent travel restriction issued by the Singaporean Authority. Affected routes as follow.
Singapore – Barcelona 16MAR20 – 31MAY20 2-3 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Dusseldorf 17MAR20 – 30MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Frankfurt 16MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Singapore – Frankfurt – New York JFK 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Singapore – Milan Malpensa 08MAR20 – 31MAY20 3-4 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 07MAR20 – 30MAY20 2-3 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Munich 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Singapore – Paris CDG
16MAR20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
The airline has cancelled various flights to Europe, detailed changes will appear on Airlineroute in the next few days.
