Singapore Airlines March - May 2020 European Routes cancellation as of 13MAR20

Singapore Airlines on Friday (13MAR20) announced cancellations on various routes to Europe, due to recent travel restriction issued by the Singaporean Authority. Affected routes as follow.



Singapore – Barcelona 16MAR20 – 31MAY20 2-3 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Dusseldorf 17MAR20 – 30MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Frankfurt 16MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Singapore – Frankfurt – New York JFK 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Singapore – Milan Malpensa 08MAR20 – 31MAY20 3-4 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 07MAR20 – 30MAY20 2-3 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Munich 17MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Singapore – Paris CDG

16MAR20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled



The airline has cancelled various flights to Europe, detailed changes will appear on Airlineroute in the next few days.