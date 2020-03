Air France 14MAR20 – 28MAR20 US service changes as of 13MAR20

Air France on Thursday (12MAR20) filed planned US operation for flights between 14MAR20 and 28MAR20. Only following service will be offered, as of 2200GMT 13MAR20. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Paris CDG – Atlanta 1 daily 777-200ER/-300ER

Paris CDG – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly A330-200

Paris CDG – Detroit 1 daily 787-9 (Except 16MAR20 – 17MAR20, 19MAR20, 21MAR20)

Paris CDG – Los Angeles 1 daily A380

Paris CDG – Los Angeles – Papeete 3 weekly 777-200ER

Paris CDG – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER (3 daily on 15MAR20)

Paris CDG – San Francisco 1 daily 777-300ER (Except 16MAR20 – 17MAR20, 19MAR20, 21MAR20)

Paris CDG – Washington Dulles 1 daily 777-300ER (Except 16MAR20 – 17MAR20, 19MAR20, 21MAR20)