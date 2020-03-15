American Airlines 16MAR20 – 25MAR20 UK/Ireland inventory update as of 0630GMT 15MAR20

American Airlines in the last few hours filed inventory changes for service to the UK and Ireland, as the US travel restriction expanded to both countries. As of 0630GMT 15MAR20, the airline has filed changes for the period of 16MAR20 – 25MAR20, which sees following routes being cancelled.



Charlotte – London Heathrow 2 daily cancelled

Philadelphia – Dublin 1 daily cancelled

Philadelphia – London Heathrow 1 daily cancelled

Phoenix – London Heathrow 1 daily cancelled

Raleigh/Durham – London Heathrow 1 daily cancelled



AA will continue to operate service to London Heathrow from Chicago O’Hare, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York JFK. Frequency changes may be possible, while schedules between 26MAR20 and 16APR20 remains pending.