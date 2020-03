Aeroflot Europe March/April 2020 Operations as of 13MAR20

Aeroflot in the last few days issued a statement regarding its interim operation for service to Europe, reflecting recent development. As per statement issued on 13MAR20, planned operation as follows.



Following routes will continue to operate on/after 16MAR20 (planned operation may see further revision pending on further development):

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Amsterdam

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Belgrade

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Berlin Schoenefeld

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Brussels

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bucharest

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Budapest

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dublin

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Geneva

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Helsinki

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Istanbul

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Larnaca

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Lisbon

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ljubljana

Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Madrid

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Paris CDG

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Riga

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rome

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Sofia

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Stockholm Arlanda

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tallinn

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tivat

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Vienna

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Vilnius

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Warsaw

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Zagreb



Cancelled from 16MAR20 to 30APR20:

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Barcelona

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bourgas

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Frankfurt

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Irakleion

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Munich

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Thessaloniki

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Zurich



Cancelled from 13MAR20 to 30APR20 (including service operated by Rossiya Airlines):

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Alicante

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bologna

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dresden

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dusseldorf

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hamburg

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hannover

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Lyon

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Malaga

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Marseille

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Milan Malpensa

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Naples

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nice

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Palma Mallorca

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Stuttgart

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tenerife South (Charter flights scheduled 13MAR20 – 20MAR20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Valencia

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Venice

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Verona

St. Petersburg – Barcelona

St. Petersburg – Berlin

St. Petersburg – Dusseldorf

St. Petersburg – Geneva

St. Petersburg – Hamburg

St. Petersburg – Larnaca

St. Petersburg – Munich

St. Petersburg – Nice

St. Petersburg – Paris

St. Petersburg – Prague

St. Petersburg – Vienna

Separately, the airline has reduced Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hanoi route from 7 to 3 weekly, from 11MAR20 to 27MAR20.