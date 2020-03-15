Virgin Atlantic last week concluded Airbus A340-600 operation, which saw the A340 operated following service during the weekend of 07MAR20.
07MAR20 London Gatwick – Bridgetown VS057/058
07MAR20 London Heathrow – Lagos VS411/412 (Lagos departure on 08MAR20)
The airline originally planned to operate last A340-600 service in late-May 2020.
Virgin Atlantic concludes A340-600 service in early-March 2020
Posted
Virgin Atlantic last week concluded Airbus A340-600 operation, which saw the A340 operated following service during the weekend of 07MAR20.