Air Austral in the week of 15MAR20’s OAG schedules update filed Airbus A220-300 operation, in the first quarter of 2021. Initially the 132-seater (sold as Economy Class-only on regional route, otherwise C16Y116) aircraft to operate St. Denis de la Reunion – Mauritius service. Planned operation as follows.
UU102/103
01FEB21 – 22FEB21 Day 1
03MAR21 – 04MAR21 Day 34
11MAR21 – 18MAR21 Day 4
24MAR21 – 25MAR21 Day 34
UU104/105
02JAN21 – 23JAN21 Day 6
UU108/109
31JAN21 – 21FEB21 Day 7
22FEB21 – 01MAR21 Day 17
05MAR21 Day 5
22MAR21 Day 1
UU120/121
02JAN21 – 17JAN21 Day 67
22JAN21 – 24JAN21 Day 567
Planned A220-300 service remain likely to change, and additional routes to be filed in the next few months.
Air Austral A220 1Q21 Preliminary operations
