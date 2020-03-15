Air Austral A220 1Q21 Preliminary operations

Air Austral in the week of 15MAR20’s OAG schedules update filed Airbus A220-300 operation, in the first quarter of 2021. Initially the 132-seater (sold as Economy Class-only on regional route, otherwise C16Y116) aircraft to operate St. Denis de la Reunion – Mauritius service. Planned operation as follows.



UU102/103

01FEB21 – 22FEB21 Day 1

03MAR21 – 04MAR21 Day 34

11MAR21 – 18MAR21 Day 4

24MAR21 – 25MAR21 Day 34



UU104/105

02JAN21 – 23JAN21 Day 6



UU108/109

31JAN21 – 21FEB21 Day 7

22FEB21 – 01MAR21 Day 17

05MAR21 Day 5

22MAR21 Day 1



UU120/121

02JAN21 – 17JAN21 Day 67

22JAN21 – 24JAN21 Day 567



Planned A220-300 service remain likely to change, and additional routes to be filed in the next few months.