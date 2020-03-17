EVA Air March/April 2020 Long-Haul service changes as of 0100GMT 17MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

EVA Air in the last 24-48 hours filed service changes for Europe and Australia, which sees service reductions for the month of March and April 2020, along with North America. Latest adjustment as of 0100GMT 17MAR20 as follows.

Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok – London Heathrow 16MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 6-7 weekly to 3 weekly (4 weekly 15APR20 – 21APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Brisbane 17MAR20 – 30APR20 5 weekly 787-10 cancelled
Taipei Taoyuan – Houston 16MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles
03MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 18 weekly
15MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – New York JFK
08MAR20 – 14APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5-6 weekly
23APR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Paris CDG 18MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Taipei Taoyuan – San Francisco
29FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 16 weekly
10MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 12 weekly
29MAR20 – 22APR20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Seattle 16MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Taipei Taoyuan – Vienna 18MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled

Twitter LinkedIn
