EVA Air March/April 2020 Long-Haul service changes as of 0100GMT 17MAR20

EVA Air in the last 24-48 hours filed service changes for Europe and Australia, which sees service reductions for the month of March and April 2020, along with North America. Latest adjustment as of 0100GMT 17MAR20 as follows.



Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok – London Heathrow 16MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 6-7 weekly to 3 weekly (4 weekly 15APR20 – 21APR20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Brisbane 17MAR20 – 30APR20 5 weekly 787-10 cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Houston 16MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles

03MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 18 weekly

15MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly



Taipei Taoyuan – New York JFK

08MAR20 – 14APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5-6 weekly

23APR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Taipei Taoyuan – Paris CDG 18MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Taipei Taoyuan – San Francisco

29FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 16 weekly

10MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 12 weekly

29MAR20 – 22APR20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly



Taipei Taoyuan – Seattle 16MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Taipei Taoyuan – Vienna 18MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled