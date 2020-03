Turkish Airlines March/April 2020 Network update as of 0955GMT 17MAR20

Turkish Airlines on its website provided an update on its network operation, as certain routes are cancelled.



Operational frequencies listed below is for week of 22MAR20 only (frequency varies at the start of summer schedule from 29MAR20), based on OAG schedules listing on 15MAR20.



Ankara – Berlin Tegel 21MAR20 – 17APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Ankara – Frankfurt 21MAR20 – 17APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Ankara – Paris CDG 21MAR20 – 17APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Antalya – Berlin Tegel 21MAR20 – 17APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Amsterdam 21MAR20 – 17APR20 26 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Barcelona 21MAR20 – 17APR20 15 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Berlin Tegel 21MAR20 – 17APR20 26 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Bilbao 21MAR20 – 17APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Billund 21MAR20 – 17APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Bordeaux 21MAR20 – 17APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Brussels 21MAR20 – 17APR20 23 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Cologne 21MAR20 – 17APR20 18 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Copenhagen 21MAR20 – 17APR20 16 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Dammam 12MAR20 – 01APR20 cancelled

Istanbul – Dusseldorf 21MAR20 – 17APR20 27 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Frankfurt 21MAR20 – 17APR20 24 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Ganja – Nakhchivan – Istanbul 03MAR20 – 01APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Gothenburg 21MAR20 – 17APR20 8 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Hamburg 21MAR20 – 17APR20 20 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Hannover 21MAR20 – 17APR20 13 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Kharkiv 17MAR20 – 03APR20 7 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Kherson 17MAR20 – 03APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Kyiv Borispil 17MAR20 – 03APR20 23 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Leipzig 21MAR20 – 17APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Lyon 21MAR20 – 17APR20 10 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Madrid 21MAR20 – 17APR20 17 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Malaga 21MAR20 – 17APR20 8 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Marseille 21MAR20 – 17APR20 10 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Munich 21MAR20 – 17APR20 23 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Nakhchivan – Ganja – Istanbul 03MAR20 – 01APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Nice 21MAR20 – 17APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Nuremberg 21MAR20 – 17APR20 12 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Odessa 17MAR20 – 03APR20 15 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Oslo 21MAR20 – 17APR20 8 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Paris CDG 21MAR20 – 17APR20 35 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Pristina 16MAR20 – 31MAR20 8 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Riyadh 14MAR20 – 01APR20 cancelled

Istanbul – Salzburg 21MAR20 – 17APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Stockholm Arlanda 21MAR20 – 17APR20 11 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Strasbourg 21MAR20 – 17APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Stuttgart 21MAR20 – 17APR20 23 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Taipei Taoyuan 19MAR20 – 31MAR20 6 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Toulouse 21MAR20 – 17APR20 6 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Valencia 21MAR20 – 17APR20 8 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Vienna 21MAR20 – 17APR20 20 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Zaporizhia 17MAR20 – 03APR20 6 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Amsterdam 21MAR20 – 17APR20 7 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Barcelona 21MAR20 – 17APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Berlin Tegel 21MAR20 – 17APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Brussels 21MAR20 – 17APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Dusseldorf 21MAR20 – 17APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Frankfurt 21MAR20 – 17APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Munich 21MAR20 – 17APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Paris CDG 21MAR20 – 17APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Stuttgart 21MAR20 – 17APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Vienna 21MAR20 – 17APR20 4 weekly cancelled



In the airline’s statement, service to/from Saudi Arabia only highlighted the cancellation of Dammam and Riyadh. However, Saudi Arabia has temporary suspended all international flights from 15MAR20 to 28MAR20.



Also highlighted in the statement, the airline states flights departing from following European countries are suspended until 17APR20, but did not mention departure from Istanbul: Germany, France, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Sweden, Austria and Netherlands. As of 0930GMT 17MAR20, schedules for these countries, including departure from Istanbul, has been removed from the GDS from 21MAR20 to 16APR20, while reservation closed on 17APR20.

Additionally, the airline has suspended reservations on various European and North African routes until mid-April 2020 at the earliest (certain routes until early-April), however flight status currently displays normal operation. Certain routes not listed above is also cancelled, due to suspension of air service in certain countries.



Previously reported changes:

Gaziantep – Erbil 29FEB20 – 29MAR20 2-3 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Ashgabat 06MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled, replaced by Istanbul – Turkmenabat 2 weekly flights

Istanbul – Baghdad 29FEB20 – 31MAR20 17 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Bari 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (5 weekly from 29MAR20; Previous plan: Reduce to 2 weekly 11MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Istanbul – Basra 29FEB20 – 31MAR20 6-7 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Bologna 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 1 daily 11MAR20 – 30MAR20)

Istanbul – Catania 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 4 weekly 11MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Istanbul – Erbil 29FEB20 – 31MAR20 20 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 2 daily 11MAR20 – 31MAR20)

Istanbul – Najaf 29FEB20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Naples 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 4 weekly 11MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Istanbul – Rome 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 2 daily 11MAR20 – 31MAR20)

Istanbul – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 11 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 7 weekly 11MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Istanbul – Sulaymaniyah 29FEB20 – 31MAR20 11 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: 7 weekly 01MAR20 – 07MAR20, 10 weekly 08MAR20 – 14MAR20)

Istanbul – Tehran Imam Khomeini 25FEB20 – 31MAR20 4 daily cancelled

Istanbul – Ulan Baatar 11MAR20 – 29MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Istanbul – Venice 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 1 daily 11MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Baghdad 29FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Erbil 29FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Rome 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled