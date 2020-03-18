Moldavian carrier FlyOne last week gradually reduced operation as a result of various travel restrictions in place. The airline on Monday (16MAR20) announced it is temporary cancelling entire operation, from 17MAR20 to 31MAR20.
Chisinau – Dublin 16MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 weekly cancelled
Chisinau – Milan Parma 11MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 weekly cancelled
Chisinau – Moscow Vnukovo 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 11 weekly cancelled
Chisinau – Paris CDG 14MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 weekly cancelled
Chisinau – Verona 11MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 weekly cancelled
FlyOne suspends operation 17MAR20 – 31MAR20
