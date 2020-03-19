MEA March 2020 Network changes as of 18MAR20

Middle East Airlines in the last few days announced various service cancellations, as a result of various travel restrictions in place. In addition, the airline is temporary suspend its scheduled operation from 0000LT 19MAR20. Based on GDS inventory listing as of 1250GMT 18MAR20, flights are available for reservation on/after 25/26MAR20, although this is likely to change.



The following is a list of routes impacted by the cancellations. Frequency listed is for the week of 22MAR20, based on OAG schedules on 23FEB20.



Beirut – Abu Dhabi 18MAR20 – 25MAR20 8 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Accra – Abidjan 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Amman 13MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Athens 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 6 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Baghdad 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Basra 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Brussels 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Cairo 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Copenhagen 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly

Beirut – Dammam 13MAR20 – 25MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Doha 13MAR20 – 25MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Dubai 18MAR20 – 25MAR20 21 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Erbil 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Frankfurt 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Geneva 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Istanbul 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Jeddah 13MAR20 – 25MAR20 12 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Kuwait City 13MAR20 – 24MAR20 13 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Lagos – Abidjan 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Larnaca 15MAR20 – 25MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Beirut – London Heathrow 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Madinah 13MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 weekly

Beirut – Madrid 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Milan Malpensa 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Najaf 17MAR20 – 23MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Paris CDG 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Riyadh 13MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Rome 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Beirut – Yerevan 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 2 weekly cancelled