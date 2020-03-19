MEA March 2020 Network changes as of 18MAR20

Middle East Airlines in the last few days announced various service cancellations, as a result of various travel restrictions in place. In addition, the airline is temporary suspend its scheduled operation from 0000LT 19MAR20. Based on GDS inventory listing as of 1250GMT 18MAR20, flights are available for reservation on/after 25/26MAR20, although this is likely to change.
The following is a list of routes impacted by the cancellations. Frequency listed is for the week of 22MAR20, based on OAG schedules on 23FEB20.
Beirut – Abu Dhabi 18MAR20 – 25MAR20 8 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Accra – Abidjan 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 2 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Amman 13MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Athens 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 6 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Baghdad 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Basra 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Brussels 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Cairo 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Copenhagen 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly
Beirut – Dammam 13MAR20 – 25MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Doha 13MAR20 – 25MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Dubai 18MAR20 – 25MAR20 21 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Erbil 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Frankfurt 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Geneva 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 5 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Istanbul 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Jeddah 13MAR20 – 25MAR20 12 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Kuwait City 13MAR20 – 24MAR20 13 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Lagos – Abidjan 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 2 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Larnaca 15MAR20 – 25MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
Beirut – London Heathrow 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Madinah 13MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 weekly
Beirut – Madrid 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Milan Malpensa 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Najaf 17MAR20 – 23MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Paris CDG 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Riyadh 13MAR20 – 25MAR20 14 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Rome 17MAR20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
Beirut – Yerevan 19MAR20 – 25MAR20 2 weekly cancelled
MEA March 2020 Network changes as of 18MAR20
