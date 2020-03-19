airmalta suspends scheduled flights 21MAR20 – 10APR20

airmalta this week announced cancellation of all scheduled passenger service, starting 2359UTC 20MAR20, by the order of Malta’s Health Authority. Based on GDS listing, the airline would resume operation as early as 11APR20.
Affected routes as follows. Corresponding frequency is based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules, for the week of 22MAR20.
Malta – Amsterdam 4 weekly
Malta – Brussels 7 weekly
Malta – Kyiv Borispil 1 weekly
Malta – Lisbon 2 weekly
Malta – London Gatwick 6 weekly
Malta – London Heathrow 15 weekly
Malta – Moscow Sheremetyevo 2 weekly
Malta – Prague 2 weekly
Malta – Vienna 8 weekly
The airline on 11MAR20 announced cancellation of flights to Berlin Tegel, Catania, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Lyon, Milan Linate, Munich, Palermo, Paris CDG, Paris Orly, Rome, Tel Aviv, Vienna and Zurich; 16MAR20 announced cancellation of Casablanca (from 17MAR20) followed by 17MAR20 on cancelling Cairo and Tunis
