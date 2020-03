LATAM Airlines Peru suspends scheduled service 17MAR20 – 30MAR20

LATAM Airlines Peru earlier this week suspended all of its scheduled service, including flights operated by LATAM Airlines Chile and LATAM Airlines Brasil. The cancellation went into effect since 2359LT 16MAR20, scheduled until 30MAR20.



Following is a list of affected routes, and corresponding frequency for the week of 22MAR20, based on OAG schedules as of 15MAR20.



Cuzco – Arequipa 12 weekly

Cuzco – Juliaca 10 weekly

Cuzco – La Paz 5 weekly

Cuzco – Puerto Maldonado 9 weekly

Cuzco – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly

Lima – Antofagasta 3 weekly

Lima – Arequipa 82 weekly

Lima – Asuncion 7 weekly

Lima – Ayacucho 19 weekly

Lima – Barcelona 3 weekly

Lima – Bogota 14 weekly

Lima – Brasilia 3 weekly

Lima – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 28 weekly

Lima – Cajamarca 23 weekly

Lima – Calama 3 weekly

Lima – Cali 6 weekly

Lima – Cancun 17 weekly

Lima – Cartagena 7 weekly

Lima – Chiclayo 34 weekly

Lima – Concepcion 3 weekly

Lima – Cordoba 7 weekly

Lima – Cuzco 154 weekly (!49 weekly inbound)

Lima – Foz do Iguacu 7 weekly

Lima – Guayaquil 7 weekly

Lima – Havana 7 weekly

Lima – Ilo 3 weekly

Lima – Iquitos 44 weekly

Lima – Jaen 15 weekly

Lima – Jauja 24 weekly

Lima – Juliaca 24 weekly

Lima – La Paz 7 weekly

Lima – Los Angeles 12 weekly

Lima – Madrid 7 weekly

Lima – Medellin 7 weekly

Lima – Mendoza 4 weekly

Lima – Mexico City 7 weekly

Lima – Miami 14 weekly

Lima – Montego Bay 3 weekly

Lima – Montevideo 5 weekly

Lima – New York JFK 7 weekly

Lima – Orlando 7 weekly

Lima – Piura 53 weekly

Lima – Porto Alegre 3 weekly

Lima – Pucallpa 32 weekly

Lima – Puerto Maldonado 17 weekly

Lima – Punta Cana 11 weekly

Lima – Quito 17 weekly

Lima – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 4 weekly

Lima – Rosario 7 weekly

Lima – Salta 3 weekly

Lima – San Jose (Costa Rica) 4 weekly

Lima – Santa Cruz 7 weekly

Lima – Santiago de Chile 60 weekly

Lima – Tacna 31 weekly

Lima – Talara 24 weekly

Lima – Tarapoto 33 weekly

Lima – Trujillo 35 weekly

Lima – Tucuman 4 weekly

Lima – Tumbes 18 weekly