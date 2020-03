CSA Czech Airlines / Smartwings suspends scheduled service 16MAR20 – 11APR20

CSA Czech Airlines and Smartwings earlier this week suspended its scheduled operations for flights to/from The Czech Republic. The suspension went into effect on 16MAR20, until 11APR20 inclusive. The suspension is affecting following service. Corresponding frequency listed is for the week of 01MAR20, based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules.

CSA Czech Airlines

Gothenburg – Hamburg 6 weekly

Prague – Amsterdam 12 weekly

Prague – Barcelona 1 weekly

Prague – Bologna 3 weekly

Prague – Brussels 12 weekly

Prague – Bucharest 5 weekly

Prague – Budapest 15 weekly

Prague – Copenhagen 5 weekly

Prague – Dusseldorf 9 weekly

Prague – Frankfurt 12 weekly

Prague – Gothenburg 2 weekly

Prague – Hamburg 6 weekly

Prague – Helsinki 2 weekly

Prague – Kyiv Borispol 8 weekly

Prague – Kosice 10 weekly

Prague – Madrid 3 weekly

Prague – Milan Malpensa 5 weekly

Prague – Moscow Sheremetyevo 15 weekly

Prague – Odessa 2 weekly

Prague – Paris CDG 21 weekly

Prague – Reykjavik Keflavik 4 weekly (previously scheduled from 29MAR20)

Prague – Rome 7 weekly

Prague – Stockholm Arlanda 4 weekly

Prague – Warsaw 11 weekly



Prior to suspending its scheduled operation, the Skyteam member cancelled service to Italy since early-March:

Prague – Bologna 02MAR20 – 06APR20

Prague – Milan Malpensa 02MAR20 – 06APR20

Prague – Rome 10MAR20 – 07APR20

Smartwings

Brno – Hurghada 2 weekly

Brno – Ostrava 4 weekly

Ostrava – Hurghada 2 weekly

Ostrava – Marsa Alam 1 weekly

Prague – Fuerteventura 1 weekly

Prague – Gran Canaria 1 weekly

Prague – Hurghada 7 weekly

Prague – Kazan 2 weekly

Prague – Lanzarote 1 weekly

Prague – Malaga 4 weekly

Prague – Marsa Alam 6 weekly

Prague – Palma Mallorca 2 weekly

Prague – Rostov-on-Don 3 weekly

Prague – Samara 2 weekly

Prague – St. Petersburg 6 weekly

Prague – Tel Aviv 9 weekly

Prague – Tenerife South 2 weekly