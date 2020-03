Etihad NS20 Network changes as of 1255GMT 21MAR20

Etihad in the last 72 hours further revised planned Northern summer 2020 operation, as the airline files additional service or capacity cut in the second quarter of 2020. Planned changes as of 1255GMT 21MAR20 as follows.



As usual, further changes remain highly possible, pending on various travel restrictions worldwide. Selected service may not be available for reservation, as GDS inventory showing 0 for the moment.



Abu Dhabi – Ahmedabad 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Abu Dhabi – Amman

17MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

01MAY20 – 10MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily



Abu Dhabi – Amsterdam 1 daily unchanged. Planned aircraft variation also unchanged

29MAR20 – 11APR20 787-10

12APR20 – 30APR20 777-300ER

01MAY20 – 15JUN20 787-9

16JUN20 – 24OCT20 777-300ER



Abu Dhabi – Athens

23MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Abu Dhabi – Bahrain

20MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily (selected flights is not available for reservation)



Abu Dhabi – Baku 20MAR20 – 30APR20 2-4 weekly cancelled



Abu Dhabi – Bangalore 20MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Abu Dhabi – Bangkok 01APR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily (EY402/407 787-10 replaces 777-300ER in April)

Abu Dhabi – Barcelona 17MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Beijing Capital – Nagoya 01FEB20 – 30MAY20 787-9 replaces -10, 1 daily (Beijing – Nagoya sector cancelled 05FEB20 – 30JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Beirut 17MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Belgrade 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Brisbane 1 daily 787-9 unchanged

Abu Dhabi – Brussels 24MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Cairo 19MAR20 – 30APR20 4 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Casablanca 17MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Chengdu eff 05FEB20 Service cancelled (This route will not be resumed from 01JUL20)

Abu Dhabi – Chennai

24MAR20 – 28MAR20 Temporary cancelled

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily



Abu Dhabi – Chicago O’Hare 28MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Abu Dhabi – Colombo 29MAR20 – 20APR20 2nd daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Dammam 15MAR20 – 30APR20 28 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Delhi 19MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Abu Dhabi – Dusseldorf 05MAY20 – 29JUN20 Previously planned reduction from 7 to 5 weekly during off-peak season unchanged

Abu Dhabi – Frankfurt No significant changes, 2 daily

Abu Dhabi – Geneva 19MAR20 – 30APR20 5-7 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Hong Kong

11FEB20 – 20FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

21FEB20 – 30JUN20 7 weekly cancelled



Abu Dhabi – Hyderabad 19MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Abu Dhabi – Islamabad No significant changes, 2 daily

Abu Dhabi – Istanbul 17MAR20 – 29APR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Jakarta 18MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Abu Dhabi – Jeddah 15MAR20 – 30APR20 22 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Johannesburg

29MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

08MAY20 – 25JUN20 Previously planned reduction from 7 to 5 weekly (6 weekly 02JUN20 – 11JUN20) during off-peak season unchanged



Abu Dhabi – Karachi 25MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Kathmandu 29MAR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A320 operating

Abu Dhabi – Khartoum 20MAR20 – 02MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Kochi 20MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Abu Dhabi – Kuala Lumpur 16MAR20 – 30APR20 787-9 replaces -10, 1 daily

Abu Dhabi – Kuwait City

14MAR20 – 31MAR20 33 weekly cancelled

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily



Abu Dhabi – Lagos No significant changes, 4 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Lahore No significant changes, 11 weekly

Abu Dhabi – London Heathrow

EY025/026

18MAR20 – 28MAR20 777-300ER replaces A380 (The 777 has been operating on selected since March 2020)

29MAR20 – 30JUN20 787-9 replaces A380 (787-10 operates 29MAR20 – 31MAR20)



EY019/020 18MAR20 – 30JUN20 787-10 replaces A380

EY011/012 01APR20 – 30JUN20 787-10 replaces A380

EY017/018 01APR20 – 30APR20 787-9 replaces 787-10



Abu Dhabi – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 27APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Abu Dhabi – Madinah 15MAR20 – 30APR20 11 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Madrid 17MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Mahe Island No significant changes, 1 daily

Abu Dhabi – Manchester No significant changes, 2 daily

01JUN20 – 25JUN20 EY015/016 787-9 replaces -10 (Previously filed changes)



Abu Dhabi – Manila

18MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 daily cancelled

01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating



Abu Dhabi – Melbourne

09MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 8 weekly, 787-9 operating (Planned 777-300ER on EY460/461 11APR20 – 06MAY20 cancelled)

21MAY20 – 30JUN20 EY460/461 787-9 replaces 777-300ER



Abu Dhabi – Milan Malpensa 13MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Minsk 01APR20 – 01MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Moscow Domodedovo 26MAR20 – 30APR20 2 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Mumbai 19MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily

Abu Dhabi – Munich 20MAR20 – 30APR20 EY005/006 787-9 replaces 777-300ER (Selected dates with 787-10). No significant changes for 2 daily flights

Abu Dhabi – Muscat 01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Abu Dhabi – Nairobi

19MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

08JUL20 – 31AUG20 787-9 replaces A320 (Except 22JUL20 – 26JUL20, 02AUG20 – 06AUG20)



Abu Dhabi – New York JFK 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

Abu Dhabi – Nur-Sultan 18MAR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Paris CDG A380 replaced by following aircraft

EY037/038

18MAR20 – 31MAR20 777-300ER (787-10 on 20MAR20)

01APR20 – 30JUN20 787-10 (Selected dates with 787-9)



EY031/032

20MAR20 – 31MAR20 787-9

01APR20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER



Abu Dhabi – Phuket 05MAY20 – 26JUN20 Previously planned reduction from 7 to 4 weekly (5 weekly week of 02JUN20) during off-peak season unchanged

Abu Dhabi – Rabat 18MAR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Riyadh 15MAR20 – 30APR20 27 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Rome

15MAR20 – 30APR20 2 daily cancelled

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating



Abu Dhabi – Seoul Incheon

26FEB20 – 28MAR20 777-300ER/787-9 replaces A380 on most dates

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-10 replaces A380

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 7 weekly, 787-10 replaces A380



Abu Dhabi – Shanghai Pu Dong

05FEB20 – 29MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

30MAR20 – 29JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 replaces -10

30JUN20 – 24OCT20 787-9 replaces -10, 1 daily



Abu Dhabi – Singapore

13MAR20 – 30APR20 787-9 replaces 777-300ER

22MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

01MAY20 – 28JUN20 787-9 replaces 777-300ER on various dates



Abu Dhabi – Sydney

EY450/451 31MAR20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER continues to operate 1 daily during this period. EY previously scheduled A380 aircraft as aircraft swap with Seoul

EY454/455

01APR20 – 10APR20 787-9 replaces A380

11APR20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380



Abu Dhabi – Thiruvananthapuram No significant changes, 1 daily (2 daily from 04MAY20 to 31MAY20)

Abu Dhabi – Tokyo Narita

02APR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

Planned 777-300ER on following dates from AUH remains unchanged: 22JUL20, 23JUL20, 09AUG20, 10AUG20, 11AUG20



Abu Dhabi – Toronto No significant changes, 5 weekly 777-300ER

Abu Dhabi – Vienna Planned service launch on 22MAY20 unchanged, 787-9 operating

22MAY20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly

01JUL20 – 01SEP20 1 daily

02SEP20 – 24OCT20 5 weekly



Abu Dhabi – Washington Dulles 24MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

Abu Dhabi – Zurich 24MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled