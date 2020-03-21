Swiss planned 23MAR20 – 19APR20 operations as of 21MAR20

Swiss International Air Lines in the last few days announced interim operations for the period of 23MAR20 – 19APR20, as the airline downsizes operation to 4 routes from Geneva, 9 from Zurich (including 1 long-haul service). Planned operation as follows.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Geneva – Athens 29MAR20 – 19APR20 3-8 weekly A220-300

Geneva – Lisbon 23MAR20 – 19APR20 3-7 weekly A220-300

Geneva – London Heathrow 29MAR20 – 19APR20 1 daily A220-300 (Frequency varies 22MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Geneva – Porto 23MAR20 – 19APR20 3-6 weekly A220-300

Zurich – Amsterdam 23MAR20 – 19APR20 5 weekly A220-100/-300

Zurich – Berlin Tegel 23MAR20 – 19APR20 5 weekly A220-100/-300

Zurich – Brussels 23MAR20 – 19APR20 2 weekly A220-100

Zurich – Dublin 23MAR20 – 19APR20 3 weekly A220-300

Zurich – Hamburg 23MAR20 – 19APR20 2-3 weekly A220-100/-300

Zurich – Lisbon 23MAR20 – 19APR20 2-3 weekly A220-100/-300

Zurich – London Heathrow 23MAR20 – 19APR20 1 daily A220/320/320neo

Zurich – Newark 23MAR20 – 19APR20 3 weekly A340-300

Zurich – Stockholm Arlanda 23MAR20 – 19APR20 4 weekly A220-100



Swiss as of 23FEB20 originally filed 1124 weekly European departures from Zurich for the week of 29MAR20, and 206 weekly European departures from Geneva. As of last week (based on OAG schedules as of 15MAR20), prior to this latest adjustment, Swiss filed 631 and 172 weekly European departures, respectively.