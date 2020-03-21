Swiss International Air Lines in the last few days announced interim operations for the period of 23MAR20 – 19APR20, as the airline downsizes operation to 4 routes from Geneva, 9 from Zurich (including 1 long-haul service). Planned operation as follows.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
Geneva – Athens 29MAR20 – 19APR20 3-8 weekly A220-300
Geneva – Lisbon 23MAR20 – 19APR20 3-7 weekly A220-300
Geneva – London Heathrow 29MAR20 – 19APR20 1 daily A220-300 (Frequency varies 22MAR20 – 28MAR20)
Geneva – Porto 23MAR20 – 19APR20 3-6 weekly A220-300
Zurich – Amsterdam 23MAR20 – 19APR20 5 weekly A220-100/-300
Zurich – Berlin Tegel 23MAR20 – 19APR20 5 weekly A220-100/-300
Zurich – Brussels 23MAR20 – 19APR20 2 weekly A220-100
Zurich – Dublin 23MAR20 – 19APR20 3 weekly A220-300
Zurich – Hamburg 23MAR20 – 19APR20 2-3 weekly A220-100/-300
Zurich – Lisbon 23MAR20 – 19APR20 2-3 weekly A220-100/-300
Zurich – London Heathrow 23MAR20 – 19APR20 1 daily A220/320/320neo
Zurich – Newark 23MAR20 – 19APR20 3 weekly A340-300
Zurich – Stockholm Arlanda 23MAR20 – 19APR20 4 weekly A220-100
Swiss as of 23FEB20 originally filed 1124 weekly European departures from Zurich for the week of 29MAR20, and 206 weekly European departures from Geneva. As of last week (based on OAG schedules as of 15MAR20), prior to this latest adjustment, Swiss filed 631 and 172 weekly European departures, respectively.
Swiss planned 23MAR20 – 19APR20 operations as of 21MAR20
