Fiji Airways suspends 95% of International flights from late-March to May 2020

Fiji Airways on Friday (20MAR20) announced it is suspending 95% of International flights between 24MAR20 and 31MAY20. During this period, the airline will only operate Nadi – Singapore service twice weekly, with Airbus A330-200 aircraft.



FJ361 NAN1130 – 1800SIN 332 16

FJ360 SIN2055 – 1105+1NAN 332 16



The rest of International service will be cancelled during this period, however the airline will operate limited-time “recovery” service, pending on situation.



Following international routes are cancelled during this period. Note Fiji Airways is the sole operator on selected Pacific Islands sector or destination. Corresponding weekly frequency is for the week of 05APR20, based on 15MAR20’s OAG schedules update.



Nadi – Apia 2 weekly

Nadi – Apia – Honolulu 1 weekly

(Fiji Airways is the sole operator on Apia – Honolulu sector)



Nadi – Auckland 12 weekly

Nadi – Brisbane 8 weekly

Nadi – Christchurch 3 weekly

Nadi – Hong Kong 2 weekly

Nadi – Honiara 1 weekly

Nadi – Honolulu 1 weekly

Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu 1 weekly

(Fiji Airways is the sole operator to Kiritimati in The Kiribati. Air Kiribati operates domestic flights from Kiritimati to Teraina/Washington Island and Tabuaeran/Fanning Island)



Nadi – Los Angeles 7 weekly

Nadi – Melbourne 8 weekly

Nadi – Nuku’alofa 5 weekly

Nadi – Port Vila 6 weekly

Nadi – San Francisco 3 weekly

Nadi – Sydney 16 weekly

Nadi – Tarawa 2 weekly

(Solomon Airlines also flies to Tarawa from Honiara, however reservation is not available through GDS. Booking may be available locally. Nauru Airlines already cancelled Tarawa service since last week)



Nadi – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly

Nadi – Vava’u 1 weekly

(REALTonga operates Vava'u – Apia based on schedule listing, however this route is not available for reservation for the moment on the airline's website)



Nadi – Wellington 2 weekly

Suva – Funafuti 3 weekly

(Fiji Airways is the main carrier serving Funafuti in Tuvalu. Air Kiribati on its facebook page did not mention scheduled service on Tarawa – Funafuti sector since early March)