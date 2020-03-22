United April/May 2020 International service update as of 0530GMT 22MAR20

United Airlines during 21/22MAR20’s schedule update filed service changes for long-haul routes. Latest adjustment now sees the Star Alliance carrier operates 6 long-haul routes, during the period of 29MAR20 – 03MAY20 (US departure).



Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 777-300ER

UA062 IAH2205 – 0950+1GRU 77W D

UA063 GRU2110 – 0505+1IAH 77W D



Newark – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-10

UA960 EWR1935 – 0910+1FRA 781 D

UA961 FRA1120 – 1350EWR 781 D



Newark – London Heathrow 1 daily 767-300ER

UA016 EWR2100 – 0920+1LHR 763 D

UA017 LHR1200 – 1510EWR 763 D



Newark – Tel Aviv 1 daily 777-300ER

UA090 EWR2245 – 1620+1TLV 77W D

UA091 TLV2325 – 0425+1EWR 77W D



San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9

UA863 SFO2250 – 0700+2SYD 789 D

UA870 SYD1030 – 0710SFO 789 D



San Francisco – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 777-300ER

UA837 SFO1120 – 1435+1NRT 77W D

UA838 NRT1700 – 1030SFO 77W D



Separately, the airline plans to cancel service to Canada from 01APR20, although reservation is still available as of 0530GMT 22MAR20, while Mexico operation will see gradual service reductions from 24MAR20. Schedule update is ongoing at time this post goes to press.



Reported earlier this week on Airlineroute, the airline’s Guam operation remains unchanged during 21/22MAR20’s schedule update.



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei UA176/095 1 weekly service unchanged, 737-700 operating

UA176 GUM2005 – 2155TKK2245 – 0105+1PNI 73G 6

UA095 PNI0155 – 0215TKK0305 – 0445GUM 73G 7



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu

30MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly, Fridays departure from both Guam and Honolulu cancelled. 737-700 replaces -800

UA155 GUM0820 – 1005TKK1045 – 1300PNI1337 – 1452KSA1527 – 1742KWA1819 – 1919MAJ2005 – 0250HNL 73G 1

UA154 HNL0725 – 1035+1MAJ1120+1 – 1220+1KWA1259+1 – 1314+1KSA1347+1 – 1452+1PNI1526+1 – 1546+1TKK1620+1 – 1800+1GUM 73G 1



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Majuro – Honolulu

29MAR20 – 26APR20 UA133/132 (Sunday from both Guam and Honolulu) cancelled, previously cancelled from 05APR20

01APR20 – 29APR20 UA155/154 (Wednesdays from both Guam and Honolulu) cancelled. UA previously eliminated Pohnpei – Kwajalein – Majuro sector for the month of April

Breakdown of overall frequency changes for FSM (Federated States of Micronesia) and Marshall Islands for April 2020:

Chuuk reduces from 5 to 2 weekly

Kosrae reduces from 2 to 1 weekly

Kwajalein reduces from 3 to 1 weekly

Majuro reduces from 4 to 1 weekly

Pohnpei reduces from 5 to 2 weekly

Guam – Fukuoka 25MAR20 – 03MAY20 10 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: reduce from 10 to 7 weekly)

Guam – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200 service unchanged

Guam – Koror 26MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly, 737-700 operating (Previous Plan: Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly)

UA157 GUM2005 – 2110ROR 73G 4

UA158 ROR0215 – 0515GUM 73G 5



Guam – Koror – Manila 25MAR20 – 04MAY20 2 weekly cancelled

Guam – Manila 30MAR20 – 03MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Guam – Nagoya 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, 737-700 operating (Previous plan: Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly)

UA137 GUM0725 – 1015NGO 73G 157

UA136 NGO1130 – 1610GUM 73G 157



Guam – Osaka Kansai 30MAR20 – 01MAY20 10 weekly cancelled

Guam – Saipan 29MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly, 737-700 operating (Previous plan: Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly)

UA174 GUM0730 – 0811SPN 73G x235

UA117 SPN0915 – 0955GUM 73G x235



Guam – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 3 daily to following (Previous plan: Reduce from 3 to 2 daily 02APR20 – 30APR20)

25MAR20 – 05APR20 1 daily 737-700

06APR20 – 12APR20 4 weekly 737-700

13APR20 – 01MAY20 5 weekly 737-700

UA196 GUM1205 – 1500NRT 73G

UA197 NRT1725 – 2220GUM 73G



Guam – Yap 29MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly, 737-700 (Planned 737-800 on selected dates cancelled)

UA185 GUM0030 – 0205YAP 73G 7

UA186 YAP0300 – 0425GUM 73G 7