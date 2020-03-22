British Airways April 2020 Long-Haul Changes as of 0730GMT 22MAR20

British Airways in the last few days filed service long-haul operation adjustment for April 2020. Latest adjustment as of 0730GMT 22MAR20 as follows.



Note selected long-haul service has been gradually cancelled since earlier this month due to various travel restrictions, however this post only focuses on changes/comparison on schedules for 29MAR20 – 30APR20 period. Additional changes remain highly possible.



London Gatwick – Antigua 1 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – Antigua – Providenciales 2 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – Antigua – St. Kitts 26MAR20 – 17APR20 Antigua – St. Kitts sector cancelled, 2 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – Antigua – Tobago 2 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – Bermuda 14APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER operating (service resumes on 14APR20)

London Gatwick – Bridgetown 11 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – Cancun 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly, 777-200ER operating

London Gatwick – Kingston 26MAR20 – 16APR20 4 weekly cancelled

London Gatwick – Las Vegas 29MAR20 – 30APR20 6 weekly cancelled

London Gatwick – Lima 29MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

London Gatwick – Mauritius 24MAR20 – 03APR20 3 weekly cancelled

London Gatwick – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 16MAY20 1 daily cancelled

London Gatwick – Orlando

29MAR20 – 13APR20 14 weekly cancelled

14APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 777-200ER operating



London Gatwick – Punta Cana 29MAR20 – 18APR20 3 weekly cancelled

London Gatwick – San Jose (Costa Rica) 29MAR20 – 30JUN20 2-3 weekly cancelled

London Gatwick – St. Lucia – Grenada 26MAR20 – 16APR20 2 weekly cancelled

London Gatwick – St. Lucia – Port of Spain 27MAR20 – 16APR20 5 weekly cancelled

London Gatwick – Tampa 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Abu Dhabi 29MAR20 – 29APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Abuja 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Accra 30MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 747-400 operating

London Heathrow – Atlanta 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Austin 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Bahrain – Dammam 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Baltimore/Washington 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Bangalore 30MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 7 weekly to alternating days, A350-1000XWB operating (service cancelled 22MAR20 – 29MAR20)

London Heathrow – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Beijing Daxing 29MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled (Service operates 4 weekly in May 2020)

London Heathrow – Boston 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 25 to 7 weekly, 777-200ER operating

London Heathrow – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 18APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 3-class 777-200ER operating (service resumes on 18APR20)

London Heathrow – Cairo 02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 weekly to alternating days, 787-8 operating (service resumes on 02APR20)

London Heathrow – Calgary

29MAR20 – 21APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating

22APR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating



London Heathrow – Cape Town 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 10 weekly to alternating days, 747-400 operating

London Heathrow – Charleston SC 29MAR20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – Chennai 23MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare 30MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, BA295/294 777-200ER replaces 747-400

London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Denver 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Doha 01APR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 787-9 (selected dates operated by 787-8; service resumes on 01APR20)

London Heathrow – Dubai 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-200ER operating

London Heathrow – Durban 29MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – Hong Kong 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

London Heathrow – Houston 29MAR20 – 30APR20 2 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Hyderabad 30MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 787-8/-9 operating (service cancelled 22MAR20 – 29MAR20)

London Heathrow – Islamabad eff 02APR20 3 weekly 787-8 (service resumes on 02APR20)

London Heathrow – Jeddah 29MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Johannesburg 31MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 747-400 operating (No flights on 29/30MAR20)

London Heathrow – Kuala Lumpur 30MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 787-9 operating

London Heathrow – Kuwait City 02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER operating (service resumes on 02APR20)

London Heathrow – Lagos 30MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 747-400 operating

London Heathrow – Las Vegas 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 31MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 747-400 operating (No flights on 29/30MAR20)

London Heathrow – Mahe Island 01APR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly reservation closed

London Heathrow – Mexico City 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 787-9 operating

London Heathrow – Miami 29MAR20 – 30APR20 3 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Montreal 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating

London Heathrow – Mumbai 03APR20 – 16MAY20 Reduce from 19 to 7 weekly, 3-class 777-200ER operating (service cancelled 23MAR20 – 02APR20)

London Heathrow – Muscat Seasonal service now discontinued on 28MAR20, instead of 18APR20

London Heathrow – Nairobi 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 747-400 operating

London Heathrow – Nassau – Grand Cayman

23MAR20 – 12APR20 5 weekly cancelled

13APR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 3-class 777-200ER operating



London Heathrow – Nashville 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Newark 29MAR20 – 30APR20 13 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – New Orleans 29MAR20 – 30APR20 6 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – New York JFK 31MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 55 to 14 weekly, 747-400 and 777-200ER operating

London Heathrow – Osaka Kansai 28MAR20 – 29APR20 4 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – Philadelphia 29MAR20 – 30APR20 10 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – Pittsburgh 29MAR20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – Phoenix 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 28MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 7 weekly to alternating days, 787-8 operating

London Heathrow – Riyadh 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 747-400 operating (777-200ER on 29/30MAR20 and from 26APR20)

London Heathrow – San Diego 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – San Francisco

29MAR20 – 03APR20 service cancelled

04APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 747-400 operating



London Heathrow – San Jose CA 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Santiago de Chile 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating

London Heathrow – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Seattle 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

London Heathrow – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 787-8 operating

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong 29MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily cancelled (Service operates 3 weekly in May 2020)

London Heathrow – Singapore 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Singapore – Sydney 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 19 to 7 weekly, 777-200ER/A350-1000XWB operating

London Heathrow – Tokyo Haneda 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

London Heathrow – Toronto 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-200ER/787-8/787-9 operating

London Heathrow – Vancouver 1 daily 747-400

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles 01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, planned A350-1000XWB service now scheduled on 01APR20, instead of 29MAR20