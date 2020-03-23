Lufthansa 29MAR20 – 19APR20 Long-Haul operations as of 0900GMT 23MAR20

Lufthansa last week further revised long-haul operations, as the airline’s April 2020 schedule sees only 6 routes being served. As of 0900GMT 23MAR20, Lufthansa’s long-haul service for the period of 29MAR20 – 19APR20 as follows.



Frankfurt – Bangkok 3 weekly A340-300

Frankfurt – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 747-8I

Frankfurt – Johannesburg 3 weekly 747-8I

Frankfurt – Montreal 3 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Newark 3 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly 747-8I

Munich – Bangkok Eurowings service resumes on 15APR20, 1 daily A330-200

Munich – Las Vegas Eurowings service resumes on 17APR20, 2 weekly A330-200

The airline since last week gradually cancelled long-haul service due to various travel restrictions in place, this post only focuses on operation for the period of 29MAR20 – 19APR20.