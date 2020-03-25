Scoot 24MAR20 – 05APR20 operations as of 0400GMT 25MAR20

Scoot in the last few days filed operation changes for the period of 24MAR20 – 05APR20. During this period, the airline only schedules service to Jakarta, while the rest of its service is cancelled. Between 01APR20 and 05APR20, the airline will offer limited service to Malaysia.



Further changes remain possible, following adjustment is based on info as of 0400GMT 25MAR20.



Singapore – Ipoh 02APR20 / 04APR20 A320

Singapore – Jakarta 2 weekly A320

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 01APR20 – 05APR20 1 daily A320

Singapore – Penang 03APR20 / 05APR20 A320