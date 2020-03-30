Ethiopian Airlines April 2020 East Asia service changes as of 30MAR20

Ethiopian Airlines in recent schedule update filed service changes for East Asia, for the month of April 2020. Planned operation for the period of 29MAR20 – 30APR20 as follows.



Addis Ababa – Bangkok 3 weekly terminator service, 787-8 operating

ET608 ADD0010 – 1315BKK 787 135

ET609 BKK0150 – 0630ADD 787 246



Addis Ababa – Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 787-8

ET672 ADD2245 – 1615+1ICN1725+1 – 2015+1NRT 787 26

ET673 NRT2110 – 2350ICN0050+1 – 0750+1ADD 787 37



Addis Ababa – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly A350-900XWB (complying with CAAC’s interim policy on restricting foreign carriers serving Mainland China to 1 route, 1 weekly flight)

ET684 ADD2355 – 1540+1PVG 350 7

ET685 PVG0020 – 0750ADD 350 2



Ethiopian Airlines intends to resume Addis Ababa – Singapore – Kuala Lumpur service from 17APR20, 3 weekly 787-8. Separately, service to India to be resumed on 16APR20, with 1 daily each Addis Ababa – Delhi and Addis Ababa – Mumbai, as well as 3 weekly Addis Ababa – Bangalore.