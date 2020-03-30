Icelandair 29MAR20 – 18APR20 operations as of 29MAR20

Icelandair since mid-March 2020 filed reduced operation for the month of April and May 2020. For the week of 29MAR20, the airline has cancelled various European scheduled service up to 01APR20, except London Heathrow.



Planned operation for 29MAR20 – 18APR20 based on 29MAR20 OAG schedules as follows. Additional changes remain possible.



Reykjavik Keflavik – Amsterdam 7 weekly 767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Berlin Tegel 7 weekly 737/757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Boston 7 weekly 767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Brussels 5 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Chicago O’Hare 6 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Copenhagen 20 weekly 757/767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Denver 5 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dublin 7 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Frankfurt 7 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Glasgow 7 weekly 737/757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Hamburg 4 weekly 737/757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Helsinki 6 weekly 737/757

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Gatwick 8 weekly 737/757

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Heathrow 14 weekly 757/767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Manchester 7 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Minneapolis/St. Paul 5 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Munich 7 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – New York JFK 7 weekly 767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Newark 7 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Orlando 7 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Oslo 7 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Paris CDG 12 weekly 737/757/767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Seattle 7 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Stockholm Arlanda 7 weekly 757/767

Reykjavik Keflavik – Toronto 7 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Vancouver 3 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Washington Dulles 7 weekly 757

Reykjavik Keflavik – Zurich 7 weekly 757