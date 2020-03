Norwegian 29MAR20 – 25APR20 operations as of 29MAR20

Norwegian in the OAG has filed revised operation until 25APR20. For the period of 29MAR20 – 25APR20, Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) will operate following routes. Corresponding frequency listed below is for the week of 05APR20, based on 29MAR20 OAG schedules.

Additional changes remain likely.



Bergen – Stavanger 6 weekly

Bergen – Trondheim 6 weekly

Oslo – Alesund 12 weekly

Oslo – Alta 6 weekly

Oslo – Bergen 24 weekly

Oslo – Bodo 12 weekly

Oslo – Copenhagen 13 weekly

Oslo – Harstad-Narvik 13 weekly

Oslo – Haugesund 6 weekly

Oslo – Helsinki 3 weekly

Oslo – Kirkenes 6 weekly

Oslo – Kristiansand 6 weekly

Oslo – Molde 6 weekly

Oslo – Stavanger 24 weekly

Oslo – Stockholm Arlanda 8 weekly

Oslo – Tromso 13 weekly

Oslo – Trondheim 24 weekly

Tromso – Longyearbyen 3 weekly



In the airline’s statement issued earlier this month, Norwegian also intends to serve following routes, however reservation is not available:



Helsinki – Kittila

Helsinki – Oulu

Helsinki – Rovaniemi

Stockholm Arlanda – Copenhagen

Stockholm Arlanda – Helsinki

Stockholm Arlanda – Kiruna

Stockholm Arlanda – Lulea

Stockholm Arlanda – Oslo

Stockholm Arlanda – Umea