Etihad 22APR20 – 30APR20 passenger operations as of 03APR20

By Jim Liu

Etihad Airways in the last 24-48 hours filed additional changes to its scheduled passenger operation for the month of April 2020. Latest adjustment sees the removal of schedule for the period of 10APR20 – 21APR20. With the exception of schedule listing for Singapore, the airline tentatively to resume operation on 22APR20.

Initial operations for the period of 22APR20 – 30APR20, as of 1455GMT 03APR20, as follows.

Abu Dhabi – Ahmedabad 1 daily A320
Abu Dhabi – Amsterdam 1 daily 777-300ER
Abu Dhabi – Bahrain 2 daily A320
Abu Dhabi – Bangalore 1 daily A320
Abu Dhabi – Bangkok 1 daily 787-10
Abu Dhabi – Beijing Capital 1 flight scheduled on 26APR20
Abu Dhabi – Brisbane 4 weekly 787-9
Abu Dhabi – Chennai 1 daily A321
Abu Dhabi – Chicago O’Hare 4 weekly 777-300ER
Abu Dhabi – Delhi 1 daily 777-300ER/787-9/787-10
Abu Dhabi – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-9
Abu Dhabi – Hyderabad 1 daily A321/787-9/777-300ER
Abu Dhabi – Islamabad 4 weekly A321
Abu Dhabi – Jakarta 4 weekly 787-9
Abu Dhabi – Kochi 3 weekly A321
Abu Dhabi – Kolkata 4 weekly A320
Abu Dhabi – Kuala Lumpur 5 weekly 787-9
Abu Dhabi – Lahore 1 daily A321
Abu Dhabi – London Heathrow 2 daily 787-10
Abu Dhabi – Manchester 1 daily 787-9
Abu Dhabi – Manila 1 daily 777-300ER
Abu Dhabi – Mumbai 1 daily 777-300ER (787-10 on 29APR20)
Abu Dhabi – Munich 1 daily 787-9
Abu Dhabi – Muscat 1 daily A320
Abu Dhabi – New York JFK 4 weekly 777-300ER
Abu Dhabi – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-9
Abu Dhabi – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787-9
Abu Dhabi – Singapore 4 weekly 787-9 (As of 03APR20, selected flights also listed in April: 07, 11, 14, 18, 21)
Abu Dhabi – Sydney 1 daily 787-9
Abu Dhabi – Thiruvananthapuram 4 weekly A320
Abu Dhabi – Toronto 5 weekly 777-300ER
Abu Dhabi – Washington Dulles 4 weekly 787-9

