Loganair 30MAR20 – 20APR20 operations

Loganair since last week temporary downsized its operation, scheduled from 30MAR20 to 20APR20. During this period, the airline will only operate following routes.



Aberdeen – Kirkwall – Sumburgh – Aberdeen 2 weekly ATR42/Saab 340

Aberdeen – Manchester 6 weekly Embraer ERJ145

Aberdeen – Norwich 6 weekly Embraer ERJ145

Aberdeen – Sumburgh 5 weekly ATR42

Glasgow – Barra 1 daily DHC6

Glasgow – Benbecula – Stornoway – Glasgow 4 weekly Saab 340

Glasgow – Campbeltown – Tiree – Glasgow 5 weekly DHC6

Glasgow – Islay 6 weekly DHC6

Glasgow – Stornoway – Benbecula – Glasgow 3 weekly Saab 340

Glasgow – Tiree 1 weekly DHC6

Isle of Man – Liverpool 11 weekly Embraer ERJ145

Isle of Man – Manchester 6 weekly Embraer ERJ145

London Southend – Derry up to 2 daily Embraer ERJ145



Loganair will also continue to operate Orkney Inter-Isles service from Kirkwall to Eday, North Ronaldsay, Papa Westray, Sanday, Stronsay and Westray.