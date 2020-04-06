Spirit Airlines 08APR20 – 02MAY20 preliminary operations as of 05APR20

Spirit Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes to its planned operation. For the period of 08APR20 – 02MAY20, the airline schedules 28 routes, 1 daily each, total of 392 weekly flights. Based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules listing, the airline previously filed up to 4018 weekly flights, for the week of 12APR20.



Planned operation based on 05APR20 OAG schedules listing, for the period of 08APR20 – 02MAY20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely, pending on further development.



Chicago O’Hare – Denver

Chicago O’Hare – Fort Lauderdale

Chicago O’Hare – Fort Myers

Chicago O’Hare – Houston

Chicago O’Hare – Las Vegas

Chicago O’Hare – Los Angeles

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Detroit

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Los Angeles

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Orlando

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Phoenix

Detroit – Atlanta

Detroit – Houston

Detroit – Las Vegas

Detroit – Los Angeles

Detroit – Orlando

Detroit – Tampa

Fort Lauderdale – Boston

Fort Lauderdale – Houston

Fort Lauderdale – New Orleans

Fort Lauderdale – Philadelphia

Fort Lauderdale – San Juan

Las Vegas – Houston

Las Vegas – San Diego

Las Vegas – Seattle

Orlando – Atlantic City

Orlando – Baltimore/Washington

Orlando – Philadelphia

Orlando – San Juan