Spirit Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes to its planned operation. For the period of 08APR20 – 02MAY20, the airline schedules 28 routes, 1 daily each, total of 392 weekly flights. Based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules listing, the airline previously filed up to 4018 weekly flights, for the week of 12APR20.
Planned operation based on 05APR20 OAG schedules listing, for the period of 08APR20 – 02MAY20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely, pending on further development.
Chicago O’Hare – Denver
Chicago O’Hare – Fort Lauderdale
Chicago O’Hare – Fort Myers
Chicago O’Hare – Houston
Chicago O’Hare – Las Vegas
Chicago O’Hare – Los Angeles
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Detroit
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Los Angeles
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Orlando
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Phoenix
Detroit – Atlanta
Detroit – Houston
Detroit – Las Vegas
Detroit – Los Angeles
Detroit – Orlando
Detroit – Tampa
Fort Lauderdale – Boston
Fort Lauderdale – Houston
Fort Lauderdale – New Orleans
Fort Lauderdale – Philadelphia
Fort Lauderdale – San Juan
Las Vegas – Houston
Las Vegas – San Diego
Las Vegas – Seattle
Orlando – Atlantic City
Orlando – Baltimore/Washington
Orlando – Philadelphia
Orlando – San Juan
Spirit Airlines 08APR20 – 02MAY20 preliminary operations as of 05APR20
