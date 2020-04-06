Alaska Airlines week of 12APR20 New York area operations as of 05APR20

Alaska Airlines in the last few days filed service reductions for domestic US routes, gradually in effect from the week of 05APR20. For the week of 12APR20, the airline’s operation for New York (New York JFK and Newark) will be reduced from 168 weekly (based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules) to 49 weekly (05APR20 OAG schedules). Operational schedule has been updated until 02MAY20 for the moment.

For the week of 12APR20, Alaska will operate following routes, 7 weekly each.



New York JFK – Los Angeles (35 weekly as of 15MAR20 OAG)

New York JFK – San Francisco (28)

New York JFK – Seattle (21)

Newark – Los Angeles (18)

Newark – San Diego (7)

Newark – San Francisco (18)

Newark – Seattle (21)



Following service will be gradually concluded on temporary basis during the week of 05APR20: New York JFK – Portland (7 weekly as of 15MAR20 OAG), Newark – Portland OR (7), Newark – San Jose CA (6). Additional changes remain likely.