Aeroflot week of 12APR20 domestic operation changes as of 05APR20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines since Saturday (04APR20) gradually reduced operational frequencies on domestic routes, currently in effect until 25APR20. The following is a list of planned reductions, mainly focusing on the week of 12APR20. Compared to listing as of 15MAR20, Moscow Sheremetyevo departures will be reduced from 1458 to 543 weekly and Krasnoyarsk departures will be reduced from 102 to 7 weekly.



Krasnoyarsk – Moscow Sheremetyevo 7 weekly (28 weekly as of 15MAR20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Abakan 4 weekly (5)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Adler/Sochi 32 weekly (84)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Anapa 7 weekly (21)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Arkhangelsk 7 weekly (28)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Astrakhan 7 weekly (21)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Barnaul 4 weekly (7)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Belgorod 7 weekly (21)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Chelyabinsk 14 weekly (35)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ekaterinburg 21 weekly (77)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Gelendzhik 5 weekly (7)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Grozny 2 weekly (7)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Irkutsk 7 weekly (28)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Izhevsk 7 weekly (21)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Kaliningrad 12 weekly (42)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Kazan 14 weekly (56)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Kemerovo 4 weekly (7)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Khabarovsk 7 weekly (19)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Khanty-Mansiysk 4 weekly (7)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Krasnodar 21 weekly (56)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Krasnoyarsk 7 weekly (28)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Magadan 4 weekly (5)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Magas 3 weekly (7)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Magnitogorsk 7 weekly (14)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Makhachkala 11 weekly (21)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Mineralnye Vody 14 weekly (42)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Murmansk 14 weekly (28)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nalchik 3 weekly (7)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nizhnekamsk 7 weekly (21)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nizhnevartovsk 7 weekly (14)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nizhny Novgorod 14 weekly (42)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Novokuznetsk 4 weekly (7)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Novosibirsk 7 weekly (28)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Novy Urengoy 7 weekly (14)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Omsk 7 weekly (21)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Orenburg 14 weekly (21)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Perm 14 weekly (42)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky 6 weekly (9)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rostov-on-Don 14 weekly (56)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Samara 14 weekly (49)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Saransk 3 weekly (7)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Saratov 7 weekly (14)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – St. Petersburg 70 weekly (140)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Stavropol 7 weekly (21)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Surgut 10 weekly (21)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Syktyvkar 7 weekly (14)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tomsk 7 weekly (14)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tyumen 7 weekly (28)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ufa 14 weekly (49)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ulyanovsk 7 weekly (21)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Vladikavkaz 4 weekly (7)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Vladivostok 7 weekly (21)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Volgograd 7 weekly (35)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Voronezh 7 weekly (21)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Yakutsk 6 weekly (6)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk 7 weekly (14)



From Krasnoyarsk, Aeroflot’s planned new routes (including service resumption since 1990s) from 29MAR20 has been postponed to 01JUN20: Adler/Sochi, Ekaterinburg, Igarka, Irkutsk, Norilsk, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Simferopol, Tomsk, Tyumen, Yakutsk.



From St. Petersburg, where all flights operated by Rossiya Airlines (under SU-coded flight numbers) will be gradually reduced from the week of 05APR20. Frequency comparison for the week of 12APR20 as follows.



St. Petersburg – Adler/Sochi 8 weekly (18 weekly as of 15MAR20)

St. Petersburg – Arkhangelsk 7 weekly (14)

St. Petersburg – Chelyabinsk 4 weekly (7)

St. Petersburg – Ekaterinburg 7 weekly (14)

St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad 8 weekly (28)

St. Petersburg – Kazan 7 weekly (14)

St. Petersburg – Krasnodar 8 weekly (14)

St. Petersburg – Krasnoyarsk 4 weekly (7)

St. Petersburg – Mineralnye Vody 7 weekly (14)

St. Petersburg – Moscow Vnukovo 60 weekly (70)

St. Petersburg – Murmansk 7 weekly (21)

St. Petersburg – Novosibirsk 6 weekly (7)

St. Petersburg – Omsk 2 weekly (7)

St. Petersburg – Orenburg 6 weekly (7)

St. Petersburg – Perm 6 weekly (7)

St. Petersburg – Rostov-on-Don 7 weekly (7)

St. Petersburg – Samara 7 weekly (7)

St. Petersburg – Surgut 6 weekly (7)

St. Petersburg – Syktyvkar 1 weekly (7)

St. Petersburg – Ufa 7 weekly (14)



Service to Anapa and Tyumen, 7 weekly each, is cancelled.



In Russia Far East, where all flights operated by Aurora Airlines (under SU-coded flight numbers) also sees service reduction for the month of April 2020. Frequency comparison for the week of 12APR20 as follows.

Khabarovsk – Irkutsk 5 weekly (7 weekly as of 15MAR20)

Khabarovsk – Krasnoyarsk 5 weekly (7)

Khabarovsk – Magadan 5 weekly (7)

Khabarovsk – Novosibirsk 5 weekly (7)

Khabarovsk – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky 8 weekly (10)

Khabarovsk – Vladivostok 14 weekly (14)

Khabarovsk – Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk 15 weekly (22)

Vladivostok – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky 7 weekly (9)

Vladivostok – Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk 15 weekly (16)