Corsair May 2020 operations as of 06APR20

By Jim Liu

French carrier Corsair since late-March 2020 suspended its scheduled operation, for 5-week period from 26MAR20 to 03MAY20. Upon service resumption on 04MAY20, the airline will initially operate following routes.

Paris Orly – Fort-de-France 6 weekly
SS924 ORY1400 – 1650FDF 330 x3
SS925 FDF1945 – 1010+1ORY 330 x3

Paris Orly – Pointe-a-Pitre 6 weekly
SS926 ORY1230 – 1520PTP 333 x4
SS927 PTP1900 – 0920+1ORY 333 x4

Paris Orly – St. Denis de la Reunion 7 weekly
SS910 ORY2120 – 1045+1RUN 333 D
SS911 RUN2230 – 0830+1ORY 333 D

Other long-haul routes tentatively to be resumed on 31MAY20.

