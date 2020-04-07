Scoot April 2020 Operations as of 06APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Scoot during the month of April 2020 has downsized its operation to just 2 routes, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Based on the airline’s statement and schedule listing in the GDS, the airline only schedules 12 weekly flights for the month April, instead of 1153 weekly (OAG schedules as of 10FEB20).

Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly
TR980 SIN1415 – 1820HKG 789 257
TR981 HKG1920 – 2315SIN 789 257

Singapore – Perth 3 weekly
TR008 SIN1200 – 1700PER 789 7
TR008 SIN1200 – 1710PER 789 2
TR016 SIN1530 – 2035PER 789 5

TR009 PER1800 – 2320SIN 789 7
TR009 PER1810 – 2345SIN 789 2
TR017 PER2150 – 0315+1SIN 789 5

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.