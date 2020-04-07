Scoot April 2020 Operations as of 06APR20

Scoot during the month of April 2020 has downsized its operation to just 2 routes, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Based on the airline’s statement and schedule listing in the GDS, the airline only schedules 12 weekly flights for the month April, instead of 1153 weekly (OAG schedules as of 10FEB20).



Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly

TR980 SIN1415 – 1820HKG 789 257

TR981 HKG1920 – 2315SIN 789 257



Singapore – Perth 3 weekly

TR008 SIN1200 – 1700PER 789 7

TR008 SIN1200 – 1710PER 789 2

TR016 SIN1530 – 2035PER 789 5



TR009 PER1800 – 2320SIN 789 7

TR009 PER1810 – 2345SIN 789 2

TR017 PER2150 – 0315+1SIN 789 5

