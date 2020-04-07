Atlantic Airways 01APR20 – 14APR20 scheduled operations

Atlantic Airways since mid-March 2020 adjusted operations for 30-day period, which sees the airline maintaining Vagar/Faroe Islands – Copenhagen route. Initially since 14MAR20, the airline reduced overall service from 15 to 11 weekly, and it has since further reduced to just 3 weekly flights.



This interim schedule currently scheduled until 13APR20, on board Airbus A320neo aircraft. Further changes likely.



RC450 FAE1015 – 1320CPH 32A 135

RC453 CPH1420 – 1535FAE 32A 135