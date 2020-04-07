Alaska Airlines 10APR20 – 30APR20 International operations as of 05APR20

Alaska Airlines from 10APR20 further reduces International operations, as the airline schedules 4 routes, 7 weekly each until 30APR20. Total weekly frequency for International service for the week of 12APR20 is being reduced from 596 weekly (based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules) to 56 weekly (as of 05APR20).



Planned International operation for the period of 10APR20 – 30APR20 as of 05APR20 as follows.



Los Angeles – Guadalajara 7 weekly 737-900ER

Los Angeles – Los Cabos 7 weekly A320

Los Angeles – Puerto Vallarta 7 weekly A320

Seattle – Vancouver 7 weekly Embrare E175 (Skywest)