ProFlight Zambia 2Q20 operations as of 08APR20

ProFlight Zambia this month is suspending scheduled operation for 30 days, during the period of 01APR20 – 30APR20. The airline plans to resume operation on 01MAY20, initially with reduced operation.

Following routes will be served for the period of 01MAY20 – 30JUN20, based on the airline’s statement. The airline has not yet update its inventory on its web booking system.

Lusaka – Livingstone 2 weekly
Lusaka – Mfuwe 2 weekly
Lusaka – Ndola – Solwezi – Lusaka 2 weekly
Ndola – Lusaka 3 weekly
Ndola – Lusaka – Johannesburg 2 weekly

