Ryanair extends interim schedule to early-May 2020

Ryanair in the last few days extended its interim schedule until 07MAY20 inclusive, while reducing service on existing routes. Based on the airline’s website booking system as of 08APR20, planned interim schedule available for reservation as follows.



Dublin – Amsterdam 4 weekly (Day x234) until 27APR20

Dublin – Berlin Schoenefeld 4 weekly (Day x234)

Dublin – Birmingham 4 weekly (Day x234)

Dublin – Brussels 4 weekly (Day x234)

Dublin – Bristol 4 weekly (Day x234)

Dublin – Cologne 2 weekly (Day 15)

Dublin – Edinburgh 4 weekly (Day x234)

Dublin – Glasgow 3 weekly (Day 246)

Dublin – Lisbon 4 weekly (Day x246)

Dublin – London Gatwick 1 daily

Dublin – London Stansted 1 daily

Dublin – Manchester 4 weekly (Day x234)

London Stansted – Berlin Schoenefeld 4 weekly (Day x246)

London Stansted – Budapest 4 weekly (Day x246)

London Stansted – Cork 4 weekly (Day x246)

London Stansted – Eindhoven 3 weekly (Day 157)

London Stansted – Lisbon 1 daily