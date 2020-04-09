Pegasus Airlines from 01JUN20 plans to offer scheduled service to Pakistan, as the airline schedules Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Karachi route. The airline plans to operate this route from with Airbus A320 aircraft, 4 times weekly. Planned service launch remains pending on ongoing situation.
PC130 SAW2000 – 0320+1KHI 320 x246
PC131 KHI0420 – 0810SAW 320 x357
Pegasus plans Karachi service from June 2020
