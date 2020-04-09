Hawaiian Airlines modifies 'Ohana operations in April 2020

Hawaiian Airlines in its latest modification to April 2020 schedule sees service adjustment on flights operated by ‘Ohana. Effective immediately, the airline’s following service will now operates as passenger service, as it previously designated as cargo service.



Honolulu – Lanai 2 daily ATR72 (Reduced from 4 daily)

Honolulu – Molokai 2 daily ATR72 (Reduced from 3 daily)