Qatar Airways NS20 operations as of 1045GMT 09APR20

Qatar Airways in the last few days continued to adjust operations for the month of April 2020, as the airline cancels additional routes, and delaying planned service resumption on selected destinations. Planned service expansion for Australia has been reduced from 5-week to 1-week period from 29MAR20.



In addition, the airline has also cancelled selected planned new routes scheduled during summer 2020 season. As of 1045GMT 09APR20, planned summer 2020 operation between 09APR20 and 24OCT20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely.



In late-March 2020, Airlineroute published 2 updates on Qatar Airways’ summer schedule, however there were few routes omitted. This post now includes those previously omitted routes with latest update.



Doha – Adana eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly A320 (5 weekly from 01JUL20. Cancelled since 21MAR20)

Doha – Addis Ababa eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly A320/330-300 (cancelled since 28MAR20)

Doha – Adelaide 01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating

Doha – Ahmedabad eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A321 (cancelled since 22MAR20)

Doha – Algiers 01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Doha – Almaty eff 02JUL20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Initially scheduled from 01APR20, later moved to 04JUN20. Planned increase to 4 weekly cancelled)

Doha – Amman 28APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating

Doha – Amritsar 02MAY20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating (cancelled since 22AMR20)

Doha – Amsterdam 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Doha – Ankara 02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating (cancelled since 25MAR20)

Doha – Antalya eff 26JUN20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, additional flight operated by A330-200/-300 (Seasonal service in 2020 begins on 01JUN20, instead of 17MAY20)

Doha – Athens

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 3 to 4 daily unchanged



Doha – Atlanta eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200LR (cancelled since 31MAR20)

Doha – Auckland

29MAR20 – 18APR20 1 daily 777-200LR (Additional flight QR922/923 with 777-200LR also added on 05, 07, 09, 10, 11 from DOH)

Doha – Baghdad 12APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 21 to 7 weekly (cancelled since 18MAR20)

Doha – Baku eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily A320 (cancelled since 18MAR20)

Doha – Bangalore 16APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (cancelled since 22MAR20, except 02APR20)

Doha – Bangkok

10APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 2 daily, A350-900XWB/-1000XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 daily



Doha – Barcelona 01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8/A350-900XWB operating

Doha – Basra

12APR20 – 04MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, A320 operating

06MAY20 – 31AMY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Beijing Capital eff 01MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Doha – Beirut 13APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 25 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating (Selected dates operated by A320, A330, A350)

Doha – Belgrade

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A321 operating

eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 7 to 10 weekly unchanged



Doha – Berlin Tegel

02APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily



Doha – Birmingham 01JUN20 – 26JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Bodrum 30JUN20 – 07SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A320 operating (Seasonal service in 2020 begins on 02JUN20)

Doha – Boston eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER (cancelled since 31MAR20)

Doha – Brisbane 1 daily 777-300ER service scheduled until 14APR20 (DOH departure). This service previously scheduled from 29MAR20 to 30APR20

Doha – Brussels

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 8 to 4 weekly, 787-8 replaces 777-300ER (Except selected dates in April with 777)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 8 weekly operated by 787-8, replacing A350-900XWB (No changes)



Doha – Bucharest

02APR20 – 19APR20 Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, A320 operating

20APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Doha – Budapest

04APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A320 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A320 operating

eff 01JUN20 A330 service increases from 1 to 2 daily



Doha – Cape Town

17APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 10 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

eff 03JUN20 QR1371/1372 A350-900XWB replaces 787-8, 3 weekly, overall 7 weekly A350-1000XWB and 3 weekly -900XWB



Doha – Cardiff eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Doha – Casablanca eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Cebu Planned service resumption on 01JUL20 has been postponed to 02DEC20, 3 weekly 787-8 (service resumption since March 2012)

Doha – Chengdu eff 02JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly A330-300

Doha – Chicago O’Hare 30MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER

Doha – Chongqing eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly A330-300

Doha – Clark eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 6 weekly 787-8 (cancelled from 03APR20)

Doha – Clark – Davao – Doha eff 05JUN20 Service resumption, 1 weekly 787-8 (cancelled from 27MAR20)

Doha – Colombo

01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 5 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 3 daily

eff 01JUL20 5th daily service commences on this date, instead of 29MAR20



Doha – Copenhagen

08APR20 – 27APR20 Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB, 4 weekly



Doha – Da Nang eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 4 weekly 787-8

Doha – Dallas/Ft. Worth 22MAR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating

Doha – Dar es Salaam eff 01JUN20 1 daily nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Kilimanjaro. 787-8 operating

Doha – Denpasar

11APR20 – 14APR20 Temporary cancellation

15APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating (Previous plan: eff 01APR20)



Doha – Delhi 15APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating (cancelled since 22MAR20)

Doha – Dhaka

14APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 4 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (787-8 on 14/15APR20)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily



Doha – Djibouti 03JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Djibouti – Mogadishu eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly A319 operates in June/July, replacing A320

Doha – Dublin

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Dubrovnik Planned seasonal service launch on 01JUL20 cancelled (Previous plan: 5 weekly A320)

Doha – Edinburgh

06APR20 – 18APR20 Service reduction to 4 flights in April: 06, 09, 16, 18

23APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

eff 02JUL20 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Entebbe eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly flights no longer extends to Kigali, 787-8 operating

Doha – Entebbe – Kigali – Doha 24APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (cancelled since 26MAR20)

Doha – Erbil 14APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 17 to 4 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Faisalabad eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 5 weekly A320

Doha – Frankfurt

QR067/068 A380 replaced by following aircraft:

20MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-1000XWB

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER

26SEP20 – 24OCT20 777-300ER



29MAR20 – 10APR20 2 daily A350/777-300ER (selected dates 3 daily until 10APR20)

11APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB/-1000XWB operating



Doha – Geneva eff 02JUN20 Service resumption, 5 weekly A350-900XWB (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Doha – Goa eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A321 (cancelled since 22MAR20)

Doha – Gothenburg eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 5 weekly 787-8

Doha – Guangzhou eff 01MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Doha – Hangzhou eff 02JUN20 Service resumption, 4 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Hanoi

30APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Helsinki 12APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB

Doha – Ho Chi Minh City 03MAY20 – 21MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh 02MAY20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (A350-900XWB from June 2020)

Doha – Hong Kong 13MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Doha – Houston eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A350-1000XWB (cancelled since 23MAR20)

Doha – Isfahan eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 2 weekly with various aircraft

Doha – Istanbul

06APR20 – 30APR20 2 daily cancelled

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A320/787-8 operating



Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen 01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 to 2 daily with various aircraft

Doha – Izmir 02JUN20 – 25JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Jakarta 01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating

Doha – Johannesburg 17APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating

Doha – Johannesburg – Durban eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 4 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Johannesburg – Gaborone eff 03JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Karachi 12APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (cancelled since 21MAR20)

Doha – Kathmandu 01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating (cancelled since 29MAR20)

Doha – Kigali eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly operates as nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Entebbe

Doha – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Doha eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Doha – Kochi 16APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 11 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Kolkata eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8 (cancelled since 21MAR20)

Doha – Kozhikode eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A320

Doha – Krabi Seasonal service discontinued on 01APR20, 2 weeks earlier than planned

Doha – Kuala Lumpur

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Kuwait City

27APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 10 to 3 daily

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 9 daily



Doha – Kyiv Borispil eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily A320

Doha – Lagos eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787

Doha – Lagos – Accra eff 17JUN20 Lagos – Accra sector begins on 17JUN20, instead of 15APR20

Doha – Lahore 11APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 2 to 1 daily (cancelled since 23MAR20)

Doha – Larnaca eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily A320

Doha – Lisbon eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, increase from 7 to 11 weekly (12 weekly 01JUL20 – 04AUG20)

Doha – London Gatwick 01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Doha – London Heathrow

11APR20 – 30APR20 3 daily 777-300ER/A350-900XWB/A350-1000XWB

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 2 daily A350-1000XWB

A380 service to be resume from 01JUL20



Doha – Los Angeles eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200LR, 1 daily

Doha – Luanda eff 14OCT20 New route, 4 weekly 787-8

Doha – Lyon eff 25JUN20 New route, 4 weekly 787-8 (5 weekly from 07JUL20; Previously scheduled from 23JUN20)

Doha – Madrid

02MAY20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (cancelled since 06APR20)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Mahe Island eff 01MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-200 replaces 777-200LR (cancelled since (cancelled since 28MAR20)

Doha – Malaga 06JUL20 – 31AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 777-200LR operating. Selected dates operated by 777-300ER

Doha – Male

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating (cancelled since 02APR20. 1 flight scheduled on 21APR20)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Malta 01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Manchester

08APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Manila 01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Doha – Maputo

eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8

eff 03JUL20 Planned 4th weekly (and 5th weekly from 05AUG20) unchanged, 787-8 operating



Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8

Doha – Mashhad eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A320

Doha – Melbourne

27MAR20 – 07APR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, QR994/995 operated by 777-300ER (Previously scheduled until 30APR20)

01APR20 – 31MAY20 QR904/905 A350-1000XWB replaces A380, 1 daily



Doha – Miami

eff 02JUN20 Service resumption, 5 weekly A350-900XWB

eff 01AUG20 A350-1000XWB replaces -900XWB



Doha – Milan Malpensa 01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB/777-300ER operating

Doha – Mombasa eff 02JUN20 Service resumption, 4 weekly A320 (5 weekly from 19JUN20)

Doha – Montreal 10APR20 – 29APR20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 4 weekly

Doha – Moscow Domodedovo

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A321 operating (cancelled since 01APR20)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Multan eff 02JUN20 Service resumption, 4 weekly A320

Doha – Mumbai 15APR20 – 30MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Doha – Munich

10APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 daily, A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER



Doha – Muscat 01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 daily (cancelled since 02APR20)

Doha – Mykonos eff 01JUN20 Seasonal service in 2020 begins on 01JUN20 instead of 23MAY20, 3 weekly A320

Doha – Nagpur eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A320 (cancelled since 22MAR20)

Doha – Nairobi

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (cancelled since 26MAR20)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Najaf eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily A320 (cancelled since 10MAR20)

Doha – New York JFK 01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB operating (cancelled since 31MAR20)

Doha – Nice eff 02JUN20 Service resumption, 5 weekly A350-900XWB (cancelled since 01APR20)

Doha – Nur-Sultan eff 30JUN20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 30MAR20)

Doha – Osaka Kansai eff 23JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A350-900XWB

Doha – Oslo

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB from 01MAY20 (Previously 787 to operate from 02APR20)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Paris CDG

01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER/A350-900XWB/A350-1000XWB operating

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Penang – Langkawi

02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

eff 03AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Perth

QR900/901 A380 operated until 31MAR20, instead of 16APR20

QR990/991 Extra flight with 777-300ER operates selected dates between 29MAR20 to 30APR20

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380



Doha – Peshawar eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A320

Doha – Philadelphia eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 777-300ER replaces A350-900XWB, 1 daily

Doha – Phuket

10APR20 – 30APR20 Service cancelled

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating



Doha – Pisa eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A320

Doha – Prague

01APR20 – 20APR20 Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, A320 operating (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

21APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

eff 01JUL20 Widebody aircraft service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)



Doha – Rome

23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER/787-8 operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly



Doha – Salalah eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily A320

Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza

25MAR20 – 01MAY20 Sao Paulo – Buenos Aires sector cancelled

23MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-200LR operating

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200LR operating



Doha – Sarajevo 02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Seoul Incheon 1 daily 777-300ER

Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01MAY20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Doha – Shiraz eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A320

Doha – Sialkot eff 02JUN20 Service resumption, 5 weekly A330-200

Doha – Singapore

22MAR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB operating

31MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Skopje 01JUN20 – 04JUL20 Service resumption, reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Sofia eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Sohar eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 11 weekly A320

Doha – St. Petersburg

05MAY20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, A320 operating (cancelled since 31MAR20)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Stockholm Arlanda

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER/A350-900XWB operating (787-8 in May)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Doha – Sulaymaniyah 01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Sydney

QR908/909 A380 service extended to 31MAR20

29MAR20 – 05APR20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily, QR988/989 operated by 777-300ER (Previously scheduled until 30APR20)

eff 08APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB operating (A380 resumes on 01JUN20)



Doha – Sydney – Canberra eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A350-1000XWB

Doha – Tbilisi 01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini 26FEB20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 20-22 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating in April, 777-300ER in May

Doha – Thessaloniki eff 02JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly A320

Doha – Thira Planned new seasonal 3 weekly A320 service cancelled, previously scheduled to operate 01JUL20 – 07OCT20 (Original plan: 20MAY20 – 07OCT20)

Doha – Thiruvananthapuram eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A320

Doha – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A350-1000XWB

Doha – Tokyo Narita 23MAR20 – 01JUN20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Doha – Trabzon Planned new seasonal 3 weekly A320 service cancelled, previously scheduled to operate 03JUN20 – 30SEP20 (Original plan: 20MAY20 – 30SEP20)

Doha – Tunis 01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB

Doha – Venice

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-200/-300

eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, additional flights operated by 787-8 (A330-200 in October 2020)



Doha – Vienna

01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 14 to 17 weekly unchanged



Doha – Warsaw

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

eff 01JUL20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly (Previously scheduled from 22MAY20)



Doha – Washington Dulles 01APR20 – 01JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER

Doha – Windhoek eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, increase from 4 to 5 weekly (previously scheduled from 30MAR20), 1 daily from 02JUL20. 787-8 operating

Doha – Yangon 01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A319 operating

Doha – Yerevan

eff 01JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A320

eff 01JUL20 A330-200/-300 replaces A320, 1 daily (Previously scheduled from 29MAR20)



Doha – Zagreb

30APR20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A320 operating (cancelled since 03APR20)

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Zanzibar 03MAY20 – 31MAY20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A319 operating (cancelled since 07APR20)

Doha – Zurich

06APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

eff 01AUG20 Planned increase from 14 to 18 weekly unchanged