United Guam / Micronesia Island Hopper 03MAY20 – 18MAY20 operations as of 10APR20

United Airlines during the weekend of 10APR20’s schedule update filed service changes for its Guam and Micronesia Island Hopper operation, for the period of 03MAY20 – 18MAY20.
Guam – Chuuek – Pohnpei 1 weekly 737-700
UA176 GUM2005 – 2155TKK2245 – 0105+1PNI 73G 6
UA095 PNI0155 – 0215TKK0305 – 0445GUM 73G 7
Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu 1 weekly 737-700 UA155 GUM0820 – 1005TKK1045 – 1300PNI1337 – 1447KSA1527 – 1742KWA1819 – 1919MAJ2005 – 0250HNL 73G 3
UA154 HNL0725 – 1030+1MAJ1120+1 – 1220+1KWA1259+1 – 1314+1KSA1347+1 – 1452+1PNI1526+1 – 1546+1TKK1620+1 – 1800+1GUM 73G 3
Full Island Hopper routing resumes on 06MAY20 initially once weekly on Wednesday-Thursday. During this period, service to Kosrae will be served on Wednesday-Thursday, instead of the usual Monday-Tuesday and Friday-Saturday. Flights to Marshall Islands and all States in FSM (Federated States of Micronesia) during this period will be served one weekly minimum.
Guam – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200
UA200 GUM0700 – 1810-1HNL 777 D
UA201 HNL1510 – 1905+1GUM 777 D
Guam – Koror 1 weekly 737-700
UA157 GUM2335 – 0040+1ROR 73G 4
UA158 ROR0210 – 0510GUM 73G 5
Guam – Saipan 4 weekly 737-700
UA174 GUM0730 – 0811SPN 73G x235
UA117 SPN0915 – 0955GUM 73G x235
Guam – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 737-700
UA196 GUM1205 – 1500NRT 73G D
UA197 NRT1725 – 2220GUM 73G D
Guam – Yap 1 weekly 737-700 (resumes on 10MAY20)
UA185 GUM0030 – 0205YAP 73G 7
UA186 YAP0300 – 0425GUM 73G 7
