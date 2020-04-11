Virgin Atlantic 28APR20 – 31MAY20 operations as of 0500GMT 11APR20

Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 11APR20’s update filed additional changes to its April/May 2020 schedule. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline is temporary suspending all scheduled passenger service from 21APR20 to 27APR20.



In the latest update, the carrier will continue to operate minimal service, from 28APR20 to 03MAY20 (Los Angeles, New York and Hong Kong). Majority of service resumption previously planned on 27APR20, is now delayed to 04MAY20. Upon tentative service resumption, following routes with more than 7 weekly flights planned, will be operated at 7 weekly level until 31MAY20. Information listed below is based on inventory update as of 0500GMT 11APR20.



London Heathrow – Boston 1 daily A330-300

London Heathrow – Delhi 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Los Angeles service resumes on 28APR20, 1 daily A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – New York JFK service resumes on 28APR20, 1 daily A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – San Francisco 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Seattle 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles 1 daily A330-300 (A340-600 tentatively listed on various dates in May)



Following routes to East Asia will continue to see alternating day service with 787-9 in May:

London Heathrow – Hong Kong service resumes on 29APR20

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong service resumption tentatively scheduled on 24MAY20



Other routes not listed above is scheduled to resume on 04MAY20 based on current filing, however further changes remain possible.