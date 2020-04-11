Nouvelair Tunisie revises planned new service in S20

Nouvelair Tunisie has filed revised launch date for its planned new regular schedules routes for summer 2020 season. As of 10APR20, latest adjustment as follows.



Enfidha – London Gatwick eff 23MAY20 New regular scheduled service with A320, 2 weekly (Initially scheduled from 02MAY20)

Enfidha – Manchester eff 22MAY20 New regular scheduled service with A320, 2 weekly (Initially scheduled from 03MAY20, up to 3 weekly in peak season)

Tunis – Brussels eff 03JUN20 New regular scheduled service with A320, 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly from 31MAR20)

Tunis – Strasbourg eff 01JUN20 New regular scheduled service with A320, 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly from 01APR20)