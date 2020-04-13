S7 Airlines plans Moscow – Paris service from late-June 2020

oneWorld member S7 Airlines from late-May 2020 plans to launch new service to Paris, as the airline schedules Moscow Domodedovo – Paris Orly route. The airline intends to operate this route on daily basis from 30MAY20, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft.



Although schedule listing shows service commencing on 30MAY20, reservation is only available for travel on/after 27JUN20.



S73763 DME1000 – 1255ORY 73H D

S73764 ORY1405 – 1855DME 73H D