MIAT intends to expand Korean Air codeshare from June 2020

MIAT Mongolian Airlines from June 2020 intends to expand codeshare partnership with Korean Air, as OM-coded flight numbers to be placed on selected Korean Air routes beyond Seoul, including Australia, Japan and Singapore. Planned new codeshare routes to commence as early as 01JUN20, subject to current development.



MIAT Mongolian Airlines operated by Korean Air

Seoul Incheon – Brisbane

Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka

Seoul Incheon – Nagoya

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai

Seoul Incheon – Singapore

Seoul Incheon – Sydney