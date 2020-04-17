Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines 15APR20 – 30APR20 operations as of 15APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines has filed latest operational schedule. For the period of 15APR20 – 30APR20, the airline further downsizes International service to just 1 route, operating 1 weekly Paro – Bangkok route.

KB150 PBH0800 – 1210BKK 319 2
KB151 BKK1310 – 1525PBH 319 2

The airline’s domestic service will continue to see 2 weekly flight departures from Paro:
Paro – Bumthang 1 weekly (resumes on 15APR20)
KB010 PBH0815 – 0850BUT AT4 3
KB011 BUT0910 – 0945PBH AT4 3

Paro – Gelephu – Yonphula 1 weekly
KB050 PBH0800 – 0840GLU0900 – 0940YON AT4 7
KB051 YON1000 – 1040GLU1100 – 1140PBH AT4 7

