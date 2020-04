ANA week of 20APR20 Tokyo Haneda domestic operations as of 0600GMT 18APR20

ANA since late-March 2020 gradually reduced domestic operations. The Star Alliance carrier on 17APR20 announced additional service cuts, which now sees 47 domestic routes being cancelled for the period of 20APR20 – 28APR20.



From Tokyo Haneda: Kobe, Wakkanai, Nakashibetsu, Kushiro, Hakodate, Akita, Okayama, Iwakuni, Yamaguchi-Ube, Oita, Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Miyazaki, Kagoshima

From Tokyo Narita: Fukuoka, Nagoya, Okinawa, Osaka Itami, Sapporo New Chitose

From Fukuoka: Sapporo New Chitose, Niigata, Miyazaki, Ishigaki

From Nagoya Chubu: Fukuoka, Niigata, Matsuyama, Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Miyazaki, Kagoshima, Miyakojima, Ishigaki

From Okinawa: Niigata, Shizuoka, Iwakuni, Takamatsu, Kumamoto, Nagasaki

From Osaka Itami: Fukushima, Niigata, Oita, Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima

From Osaka Kansai: Okinawa, Ishigaki

From Sapporo New Chitose: Kobe, Memanbetsu, Hakodate, Aomori, Fukushima, Shizuoka



Cancellation on some routes will go into effect from 20APR20, while others gradually cancelled in the last few weeks.



For the week of 20APR20, the airline’s domestic operation at Tokyo Haneda will see reductions from 1323 weekly departure (as of 15MAR20 OAG schedules) to 260 weekly as of 0600GMT 18APR20, representing 80% reduction. Planned Tokyo Haneda operations for the week of 20APR20 as follows.



Tokyo Haneda – Fukuoka 27 weekly (126 weekly as of 15MAR20 OAG)

Tokyo Haneda – Hachijojima 7 weekly (21)

Tokyo Haneda – Hiroshima 7 weekly (63)

Tokyo Haneda – Ishigaki 7 weekly (14)

Tokyo Haneda – Kochi 7 weekly (35)

Tokyo Haneda – Komatsu 7 weekly (28)

Tokyo Haneda – Masuda 4 weekly (14)

Tokyo Haneda – Matsuyama 7 weekly (42)

Tokyo Haneda – Miyako 7 weekly (7)

Tokyo Haneda – Monbetsu 7 weekly (7)

Tokyo Haneda – Nagoya 7 weekly (7)

Tokyo Haneda – Odate-Noshiro 5 weekly (14)

Tokyo Haneda – Okinawa 35 weekly (84)

Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Itami 31 weekly (Including 737-800/A321 service; 105)

Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Kansai 7 weekly (42)

Tokyo Haneda – Saga 7 weekly (35)

Tokyo Haneda – Sapporo New Chitose 35 weekly (112)

Tokyo Haneda – Shonai 7 weekly (28)

Tokyo Haneda – Takamatsu 7 weekly (42)

Tokyo Haneda – Tokushima 7 weekly (28)

Tokyo Haneda – Tottori 7 weekly (35)

Tokyo Haneda – Toyama 7 weekly (28)

Tokyo Haneda – Wajima (Noto) 4 weekly (14)

Tokyo Haneda – Yonago 7 weekly (42)



Frequency reduction is also in effect for flights to/from Fukuoka, Nagoya Chubu, Okinawa, Osaka Itami, Osaka Kansai and Sapporo New Chitose. Figures listed above only includes service operated by ANA and ANA Wings.