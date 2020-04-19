Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands extends interim schedule to 04MAY20

Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands has extended interim schedule, previously scheduled until 14APR20. The interim schedule has been extended to 04MAY20, announced by the airline earlier this week. Up to 04MAY20, the airline will only operate 3 weekly Vagar/Faroe Islands – Copenhagen scheduled passenger service, on board Airbus A320neo.



RC450 FAE1015 – 1320CPH 32A 135

RC453 CPH1420 – 1535FAE 32A 135