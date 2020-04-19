Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands extends interim schedule to 04MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands has extended interim schedule, previously scheduled until 14APR20. The interim schedule has been extended to 04MAY20, announced by the airline earlier this week. Up to 04MAY20, the airline will only operate 3 weekly Vagar/Faroe Islands – Copenhagen scheduled passenger service, on board Airbus A320neo.

RC450 FAE1015 – 1320CPH 32A 135
RC453 CPH1420 – 1535FAE 32A 135

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway 

Register now

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.