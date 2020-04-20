Flair Airlines 01APR20 – 15JUN20 Interim operations

Canadian carrier Flair Airlines earlier this month introduced new interim schedule, which sees the airline operating service to Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver. The interim schedule is in effect from 01APR20 to 15JUN20.
Calgary – Toronto 2 weekly 737-800
F8101 YYC1445 – 2025YYZ 738 15
F8102 YYZ0700 – 0915YYC 738 15
Calgary – Vancouver 2 weekly 737-800
F8102 YYC1000 – 1030YVR 738 15
F8101 YVR1135 – 1400YYC 738 15
Edmonton – Toronto 2 weekly 737-800
F8101 YEG1450 – 2030YYZ 738 47
F8102 YYZ0700 – 0915YEG 738 47
Edmonton – Vancouver 2 weekly 737-800
F8102 YEG1000 – 1035YVR 738 47
F8101 YVR1135 – 1405YEG 738 47
