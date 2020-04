Etihad May/June 2020 Inventory changes as of 0630GMT 21APR20

Etihad Airways in the last few days filed inventory changes for the month of May and June 2020. As of 0630GMT 21APR20, the airline only opens reservation in full fare J and Y class, for travel between 01MAY20 and 30JUN20. Further adjustment remains likely.



Previously reported on Airlineroute on 17APR20, the airline’s preliminary schedule for the month of May 2020 remains unchanged despite inventory adjustment.



Abu Dhabi – Ahmedabad 1 daily A320 from 04MAY20

Abu Dhabi – Amsterdam 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Bahrain 1 daily A320

Abu Dhabi – Bangalore 1 daily 787-9 from 04MAY20

Abu Dhabi – Bangkok 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Beijing Capital 1 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Brisbane 4 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Brussels 2 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Cairo 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Chennai 1 daily A321 from 04MAY20

Abu Dhabi – Chicago O’Hare 4 weekly 777-300ER

Abu Dhabi – Delhi 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Hyderabad 1 daily 787-9 from 04MAY20

Abu Dhabi – Islamabad 4 weekly A321

Abu Dhabi – Jakarta 4 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Karachi 2 weekly A320

Abu Dhabi – Kochi 4 weekly A321

Abu Dhabi – Kolkata 4 weekly A320 from 04MAY20

Abu Dhabi – Kuala Lumpur 5 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Lahore 1 daily A321

Abu Dhabi – London Heathrow 2 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Manchester 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Manila 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Melbourne 5 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Mumbai 1 daily 787-9 from 04MAY20

Abu Dhabi – Munich 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Muscat 1 daily A320

Abu Dhabi – New York JFK 4 weekly 777-300ER

Abu Dhabi – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Singapore 4 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Sydney 1 daily787-9

Abu Dhabi – Thiruvananthapuram 4 weekly A320 from 04MAY20

Abu Dhabi – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Toronto 5 weekly 777-300ER

Abu Dhabi – Washington Dulles 4 weekly 787-9

Abu Dhabi – Zurich 2 weekly 787-9