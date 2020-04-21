Jetstar Airways in the last 2 weeks gradually resumed selected domestic service, as the airline now schedules 88 weekly flights, instead of 70 weekly. The following is planned operation for the week of 26APR20, based on 19APR20 OAG schedules listing. The airline’s interim schedule is currently listed until 31MAY20 inclusive.
Brisbane – Cairns 2 weekly
Brisbane – Melbourne 3 weekly
Brisbane – Sydney 7 weekly
Brisbane – Townsville 2 weekly
Melbourne – Adelaide 7 weekly
Melbourne – Hobart 7 weekly
Melbourne – Sydney 7 weekly
Sydney – Adelaide 7 weekly
Sydney – Ballina 2 weekly
Jetstar week of 26APR20 operations as of 19APR20
Posted
Jetstar Airways in the last 2 weeks gradually resumed selected domestic service, as the airline now schedules 88 weekly flights, instead of 70 weekly. The following is planned operation for the week of 26APR20, based on 19APR20 OAG schedules listing. The airline’s interim schedule is currently listed until 31MAY20 inclusive.