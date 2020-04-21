Jetstar week of 26APR20 operations as of 19APR20

Jetstar Airways in the last 2 weeks gradually resumed selected domestic service, as the airline now schedules 88 weekly flights, instead of 70 weekly. The following is planned operation for the week of 26APR20, based on 19APR20 OAG schedules listing. The airline’s interim schedule is currently listed until 31MAY20 inclusive.



Brisbane – Cairns 2 weekly

Brisbane – Melbourne 3 weekly

Brisbane – Sydney 7 weekly

Brisbane – Townsville 2 weekly

Melbourne – Adelaide 7 weekly

Melbourne – Hobart 7 weekly

Melbourne – Sydney 7 weekly

Sydney – Adelaide 7 weekly

Sydney – Ballina 2 weekly