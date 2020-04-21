Hainan Airlines May 2020 International operations as of 21APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Hainan Airlines in May 2020 will continue to operate reduced International service, complying with CAAC’s guidance issued in late-March 2020, restricting carriers to serving 1 route per country per week. Planned operation as of 21APR20 as follows.

Beijing Capital – Brussels – Xi’An – Beijing Capital 1 weekly A330-300
HU491 PEK0825 – 1300BRU 333 1
HU492 BRU1340 – 0720+1XIY1320+1 – 1535+1PEK 333 2

Beijing Capital – Toronto – Xi’An – Beijing Capital 1 weekly 787-9
HU7975 PEK1425 – 1515YYZ 789 2
HU7976 YYZ1720 – 2100+1XIY0300+2 – 0515+2PEK 789 3