Hainan Airlines May 2020 International operations as of 21APR20

Hainan Airlines in May 2020 will continue to operate reduced International service, complying with CAAC’s guidance issued in late-March 2020, restricting carriers to serving 1 route per country per week. Planned operation as of 21APR20 as follows.
Beijing Capital – Brussels – Xi’An – Beijing Capital 1 weekly A330-300
HU491 PEK0825 – 1300BRU 333 1
HU492 BRU1340 – 0720+1XIY1320+1 – 1535+1PEK 333 2
Beijing Capital – Toronto – Xi’An – Beijing Capital 1 weekly 787-9
HU7975 PEK1425 – 1515YYZ 789 2
HU7976 YYZ1720 – 2100+1XIY0300+2 – 0515+2PEK 789 3
